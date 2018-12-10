EPHC board chooses new CEO

Eastern Plumas Health Care Board Chairman Jay Skutt reported that the health care district has a new CEO, Todd Plimpton, who will take the helm Jan. 3.

Plimpton succeeds Tom Hayes, who retired from the position this past September.

An accomplished attorney, Plimpton is CEO and Senior Partner at Belanger & Plimpton in Lovelock, Nevada. He specializes in representing local and state governmental services, including critical access hospitals, school districts and fire departments. He also has served as public defender for several counties.

Plimpton was a registered lobbyist for 14 years, where he represented the interests of hospitals and school districts, among others. In addition, he was general counsel for two critical access hospitals in northern Nevada — Pershing General Hospital and Battle Mountain General Hospital.

“We are very excited about Todd Plimpton joining the hospital staff. A new CEO brings new and different strengths, and we believe Todd will work towards bringing even better health care to the community,” said Skutt.

Plimpton is a retired brigadier general with strong family ties in the Eastern Sierra. His family has owned property in the Susanville area for over 25 years, and he has lived in northern Nevada for more than 20 years.

He received his B.A. from University of Nevada, Reno in speech communication. He has a J.D. from Willamette University College of Law and an MBA from Willamette University in management and operations.

A self-described country boy who “grew up on a horse,” Plimpton said he is looking forward to moving to Eastern Plumas County and serving this rural hospital and community.