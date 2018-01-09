EQSD holds final meeting; AVCSD prepares for first agenda

It’s out with the old and in with the new as directors of one board hold their final meeting and two days later join the other services district directors in forming the new American Valley Community Services District.

Directors of the East Quincy Services District will hold their final meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the services district office in East Quincy.

Directors from both EQSD and Quincy Community Services District will meet under the newly created AVCSD on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the community room at the Plumas County Library on Jackson Street.

During the AVCSD meeting, it’s expected that election of new officers will top the agenda.

Other agenda items could include the selection of a general manager. Jim Doohan is serving in that capacity at QCSD and Mike Green is general manager at EQSD.

Another topic on the agenda might include an overall format for the consolidation of personnel, duties, salaries, benefits and titles of one district. Two directors from each district have met in an effort to bring personnel wages, insurance and other considerations into line. Each district has had its own personnel policy, labor division and salary schedules.

Directors must also decide on an insurance carrier. A decision must be made between Plumas County-based Flanigan-Leavitt Insurance Agency and Special District Risk Manager Authority. Both districts used SDRMA until QCSD hit a snag attempting to have a claim covered by SDRMA. That’s when Flanigan-Leavitt’s proposal was approved by QCSD.

Each board has heard a presentation by Flanigan-Leavitt’s representative Mike Flanigan. SDRMA submitted its proposal in time for QCSD’s final meeting in December; the proposal wasn’t available for EQSD’s December meeting.

AVCSD directors have until midnight Jan. 11 to submit the paperwork to remain covered.

These are only a few of the many decisions directors will be faced with, not only at its January meeting, but also in meetings to come.

This is the first official meeting directors from both former agencies will hold.

In an effort to obtain necessary grant funding to help pay for the state mandated $26 million wastewater treatment plant, directors from each district acted on the advice of Josh Nelson, an attorney with the firm Best, Best and Krieger, and initiated steps toward consolidation.

Nearly 10 years earlier, the boards were within days of consolidation when the whole venture fell apart.

For more information about the meetings, call 283-2390 or 283-0836.