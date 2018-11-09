Evacuation centers open in Chester

Evacuees from the Camp Fire in the Paradise area are finding refuge in Chester. Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced that the Chester Memorial Hall is open as an evacuation center and providing overnight accommodations, while the Chester Wellness Center is open for evacuees as well. The center provides computer access and other services, but is not a place to spend the night. In addition, there is an effort to make the Chester High School showers available for evacuees and Plumas Rural Services is providing a bus to help those who need transportation. The Memorial Hall is at 500 Stone St; the wellness center is at 372 Main St.

Currently there are about a dozen individuals at the evacuation center, but that number is expected to increase.