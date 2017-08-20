Photo courtesy of Leanna LaPlante

Evacuations underway near Oakland Camp

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 18 Comments

7 p.m.: Oakland Camp has been evacuated; power has been turned off to the area; and the sheriff is advising motorists to avoid Quincy Junction, Chandler and Oakland camp roads. The Forest Service is reporting that there are just two fires — the Toll and the Squirrel. It had reported a third fire earlier, which it called the Chapman, but that was determined to be a spot fire from the original fire and air resources knocked it down. Staff Writer Victoria Metcalf was on scene. Attached is one of her photos.

Firefighters on the scene of the Toll Fire. Photo by Victoria Metcalf

6 p.m.: The first  fire that broke out has been dubbed the Toll Fire; the second fire to the northwest is called the Squirrel Fire. PG&E is cutting electricity to the area; the railroad has stopped operating in the area. It’s been reported that some evacuees are being walked out of the fire zone on the railroad tracks, with Plumas Unified school buses waiting to drive them to the evacuation center.

5:40 p.m.: Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced that an evacuation center is being set up at the Fairgrounds. Evacuations are underway for Oakland Camp Road and possible for Old Keddie Highway.

5:30 p.m. According to the Forest Service the Toll Fire, near Oakland Camp, is about 25-30 acres, and headed to the ridgetops. Smoke and flames are visible from Quincy, and smoke is visible from Indian Valley. Additional air tankers have been ordered. A second fire, of about 10 acres, has been reported to the northwest. A Feather Publishing reporter is on scene and we will publish more information as it becomes available.

4:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20:  According to the Forest Service, evacuations have begun on Oakland Camp Road. Plumas National Forest firefighters are responding to a several acre fire (Toll Fire) in the vicinity of Spanish Creek trailhead in T25N, R11E, Sec 31 near Oakland Camp. Multiple engines, helicopter and an air tanker are heading to the fire.

18 thoughts on “Evacuations underway near Oakland Camp

  • Jackie
    August 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    Permalink

    Come on rain…..stay safe everyone and hope it’s out fast!

    Reply
  • Mary Sims
    August 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm
    Permalink

    This one doesnt look like its going out soon

    Reply
  • Ami
    August 20, 2017 at 5:39 pm
    Permalink

    Any news on how these started?

    Reply
    • Billy Ogle
      August 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm
      Permalink

      I’d love to know as well… Several fires sounds like potential arson again to me. Just sickening.

      Reply
      • Jackie
        August 20, 2017 at 6:33 pm
        Permalink

        Lots of lightning stricks here earlier in Cromberg and the storm was heading that way. We had 3″ of rain in :25 min. I have never been in a thunderstorm where the two clouds met over our house. Loudest thunder I’ve ever heard.

        Reply
        • Bill
          August 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm
          Permalink

          Thanks, it would be a relief to know if it was just lightning.

          Reply
        • Tess T
          August 20, 2017 at 7:33 pm
          Permalink

          I was watching the lighting strikes using a app on my IPad. Looked to me there were not any strikes west of a line from Sloat to Greenhorn. No lightning in the American Valley. I agree, think our firebug is back at it.

          Tess

          Reply
  • Gary
    August 20, 2017 at 6:10 pm
    Permalink

    What about Chandler road?

    Reply
    • Debra Moore, Managing EditorPost author
      August 20, 2017 at 6:26 pm
      Permalink

      I just spoke to Sheriff Greg Hagwood and he said that the fire is burning up hill and away from Chandler Road. The possibility remains for evacuations for Old Keddie Highway.

      Reply
  • Jenny
    August 20, 2017 at 6:16 pm
    Permalink

    Ask Mark, he knows everything

    Reply
  • MARILYN A Hoffman
    August 20, 2017 at 7:18 pm
    Permalink

    Thank you Debra and valiant FRB staff for the up to date news! You are the closest thing to radio and information we have in this county. Those of us who have computers or smart phones should remember to keep those that don’t have electronic access informed. – MH

    Reply
  • MIKE
    August 20, 2017 at 7:30 pm
    Permalink

    Thank you Feather Publishing for keeping those of us who can’t stand Facebook up to date.

    Mike

    Reply
  • Maria Borner
    August 20, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    Permalink

    Is there any new updates. My mother-in-love lives at Old Round House Road and we don’t know what’s going on……please someone with any news??

    Reply
  • Kelci
    August 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm
    Permalink

    Thank you all for keeping us posted! I hope everyone is safe.

    Reply

