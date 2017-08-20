Evacuations underway near Oakland Camp
7 p.m.: Oakland Camp has been evacuated; power has been turned off to the area; and the sheriff is advising motorists to avoid Quincy Junction, Chandler and Oakland camp roads. The Forest Service is reporting that there are just two fires — the Toll and the Squirrel. It had reported a third fire earlier, which it called the Chapman, but that was determined to be a spot fire from the original fire and air resources knocked it down. Staff Writer Victoria Metcalf was on scene. Attached is one of her photos.
6 p.m.: The first fire that broke out has been dubbed the Toll Fire; the second fire to the northwest is called the Squirrel Fire. PG&E is cutting electricity to the area; the railroad has stopped operating in the area. It’s been reported that some evacuees are being walked out of the fire zone on the railroad tracks, with Plumas Unified school buses waiting to drive them to the evacuation center.
5:40 p.m.: Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced that an evacuation center is being set up at the Fairgrounds. Evacuations are underway for Oakland Camp Road and possible for Old Keddie Highway.
5:30 p.m. According to the Forest Service the Toll Fire, near Oakland Camp, is about 25-30 acres, and headed to the ridgetops. Smoke and flames are visible from Quincy, and smoke is visible from Indian Valley. Additional air tankers have been ordered. A second fire, of about 10 acres, has been reported to the northwest. A Feather Publishing reporter is on scene and we will publish more information as it becomes available.
4:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20: According to the Forest Service, evacuations have begun on Oakland Camp Road. Plumas National Forest firefighters are responding to a several acre fire (Toll Fire) in the vicinity of Spanish Creek trailhead in T25N, R11E, Sec 31 near Oakland Camp. Multiple engines, helicopter and an air tanker are heading to the fire.
18 thoughts on “Evacuations underway near Oakland Camp”
Come on rain…..stay safe everyone and hope it’s out fast!
This one doesnt look like its going out soon
Any news on how these started?
I’d love to know as well… Several fires sounds like potential arson again to me. Just sickening.
Lots of lightning stricks here earlier in Cromberg and the storm was heading that way. We had 3″ of rain in :25 min. I have never been in a thunderstorm where the two clouds met over our house. Loudest thunder I’ve ever heard.
Thanks, it would be a relief to know if it was just lightning.
I was watching the lighting strikes using a app on my IPad. Looked to me there were not any strikes west of a line from Sloat to Greenhorn. No lightning in the American Valley. I agree, think our firebug is back at it.
Tess
What about Chandler road?
I just spoke to Sheriff Greg Hagwood and he said that the fire is burning up hill and away from Chandler Road. The possibility remains for evacuations for Old Keddie Highway.
Ask Mark, he knows everything
LOL!!
LOL!!
You got it Mary! Thanks!!!
🙂 🙂
Thank you Debra and valiant FRB staff for the up to date news! You are the closest thing to radio and information we have in this county. Those of us who have computers or smart phones should remember to keep those that don’t have electronic access informed. – MH
Thank you Feather Publishing for keeping those of us who can’t stand Facebook up to date.
Mike
Is there any new updates. My mother-in-love lives at Old Round House Road and we don’t know what’s going on……please someone with any news??
Thank you all for keeping us posted! I hope everyone is safe.