Evacuations underway near Oakland Camp

7 p.m.: Oakland Camp has been evacuated; power has been turned off to the area; and the sheriff is advising motorists to avoid Quincy Junction, Chandler and Oakland camp roads. The Forest Service is reporting that there are just two fires — the Toll and the Squirrel. It had reported a third fire earlier, which it called the Chapman, but that was determined to be a spot fire from the original fire and air resources knocked it down. Staff Writer Victoria Metcalf was on scene. Attached is one of her photos.

6 p.m.: The first fire that broke out has been dubbed the Toll Fire; the second fire to the northwest is called the Squirrel Fire. PG&E is cutting electricity to the area; the railroad has stopped operating in the area. It’s been reported that some evacuees are being walked out of the fire zone on the railroad tracks, with Plumas Unified school buses waiting to drive them to the evacuation center.

5:40 p.m.: Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced that an evacuation center is being set up at the Fairgrounds. Evacuations are underway for Oakland Camp Road and possible for Old Keddie Highway.

5:30 p.m. According to the Forest Service the Toll Fire, near Oakland Camp, is about 25-30 acres, and headed to the ridgetops. Smoke and flames are visible from Quincy, and smoke is visible from Indian Valley. Additional air tankers have been ordered. A second fire, of about 10 acres, has been reported to the northwest. A Feather Publishing reporter is on scene and we will publish more information as it becomes available.

4:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20: According to the Forest Service, evacuations have begun on Oakland Camp Road. Plumas National Forest firefighters are responding to a several acre fire (Toll Fire) in the vicinity of Spanish Creek trailhead in T25N, R11E, Sec 31 near Oakland Camp. Multiple engines, helicopter and an air tanker are heading to the fire.