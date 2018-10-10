Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week fo 10/10/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00202

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Cathy JoAnn Wallace-Michael filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL to Proposed name: CATHY JOANN MICHAEL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 14, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Sept. 21, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Notice is here given that Plumas District Hospital, (PDH), referred to as the Owners, will receive sealed proposals for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment and services necessary for the completed design and construction of the “Lobby and Nurse Station Remodel” project. Bids will be received at the Plumas District Hospital, located at 1065 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, CA 95971 until 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened, examined and tabulated in the Owners Conference Room. Administrator’s designated staff will present the bid tabulations to the Board of Directors at their scheduled meeting after bid opening. Only the Board of Directors of Plumas District Hospital has the authority to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder meeting the bid specifications or reject all bids.

The Plumas District Hospital – Lobby and Nurse Station Remodel project scope of work includes the reconfiguration of the existing lobby and non-accessible public toilets to provide new accessible public toilets to the lobby, reconfigure/modernize the existing nurses station/work room, and provide new HVAC to the remodeled areas.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the job site; 1065 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, CA 95971. All interested Bidders are mandated to attend the pre-bid meeting. All discussions during the pre-bid meeting will be considered a part of the construction responsibilities of the awarded Contractor.

This project is anticipated to start approximately late fall 2018 and is anticipated to have a duration of Two Hundred and Ten (210) consecutive calendar days for completion.

Bid shall not expire for a period of thirty (30) days after the scheduled closing time set for receipt of bids. The Contractor awarded the project will be required to provide 100% Payment Bond and 100% Performance Bond. Contractor shall possess a valid Class B-General Building Contractor license issued by the California Contractors State License Board and must have OSHPD 1 experience.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the following locations: Plumas District Hospital, 1065 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, CA 95971; Aspen Street Architects, Inc. Office, 494 N. Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222; Shasta Builders Exchange, 2990 Innsbruck Drive, Redding, CA 96003 Phone: 530-221-5556, Sierra Contractors Source, 500 Ryland Street, Suite 100, Reno, NV 89502 Phone: 775-329-7222, Valley Contractors’ Exchange, 832 Richland Road, Suite C, Yuba City, CA 95991 Phone: 530-674-2030, Nevada County Contractors’ Association 111-A New Mohawk Road, Nevada City, CA 95959, Phone: 530-274-1919.

Bid Documents will be available electronically at no cost. Plans and Specifications may be obtained from:

Aspen Street Architects, Inc., 494 North Main Street, PO Box 370, Angels Camp, CA 95222, Ph. (209) 736-0882, FAX (209) 736-9071, by providing a check in the amount of: $300.00 non-refundable, made payable to Aspen Street Architects, Inc. for each printed set requested. Contact Aspen Street Architect, Inc., at least 24 hours in advance to arrange for shipping of bid sets.

The low bidder shall be determined on the lowest responsible, responsive base bid using the standard bid format. Type of bid required will be stipulated sum. No bid will be considered unless it is made on the form provided by the Architect and accompanied by Cashier’s Check or Bidder’s Bond from a surety company registered with the State of California Insurance Commissioner, for 10% of the amount of the bid, made payable to the Owner. Such Cashier’s check or bid bond shall be given as a guarantee that the bidder will execute the Contract, if it be awarded to him, in conformity with the Contract Documents.

Copies of the prevailing rate of per diem wages are on file and open to public inspection at the office of the Owner, and reference is made specifically thereto. The Contractor shall post a copy of the prevailing rate of per diem wages at the job site. Attention is directed to the provisions of Section 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code of the State of California concerning employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any Subcontractor under him. The prime Contractor is responsible for compliance with the requirements of Section 1777.6. The project will be required to conform to the requirements in-regard to State prevailing wage, refer to Document 00 21 12 – INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS for Labor Compliance Program.

If you have any questions, (last date for questions Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 5:00 PM), you may contact the Architect of Record: Nate Morgan, AOR or Project Architect: Ezra Ivey, PA at (209) 736-0882, Aspen Street Architects, Inc. (ASAI), P.O. Box 370, 494 N. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222.

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and reject any or all bids.

Date: September 22, 2018 Signed: Plumas District Hospital

Published FRB

Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Plumas County Environmental Health invites sealed bids for the purchase of a new 4X4 light duty pickup such as a Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, or approved equal specification. The vehicle must meet the minimum State of California requirements. The bid must include all costs including labor, tax and transportation for delivery. Bids cannot exceed $30,000. Sealed proposals may be mailed or delivered in person to the Environmental Health Department, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 127, Quincy, CA 95971, Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM local time. Each bid must be signed in ink by an authorized representative of the dealer and include the legal name of the bidder. Bidding closes at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 19, 2018. No late bids will be accepted. Bids will be opened in the Environmental Health office on Friday, October 19 at 4 PM.

Published FRB

Oct. 10, 2018