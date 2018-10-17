Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/17/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00202

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Cathy JoAnn Wallace-Michael filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL to Proposed name: CATHY JOANN MICHAEL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 14, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Sept. 21, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Trustee Sale No. : 00000007680838 Title Order No.: 180291351 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/07/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/15/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0003254 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NANCY A CARY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/16/2018 TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2970 RIDGERUN ROAD, QUINCY, CALIFORNIA 95971 APN#: 117-330-004 01 PARCEL A: LOT 17 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION, FILED FEBRUARY 3, 1983, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 6 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 86 THRU 90. PARCEL B: EASEMENTS, 60 FEET IN WIDTH, AS CONVEYED IN THE DEEDS TO GALEPPI RANCH HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CORPORATION, RECORDED FEBRUARY 3, 1983 IN BOOK 382, PAGE 237, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AND IN BOOK 382, PAGES 239 AND 240 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY, DRAINAGE AND RELATED PURPOSES ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PORTION OF LOT 16 OF SAID GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 21º00′ 00″ EAST 43.25 FEET ALONG THE LOT LINE BETWEEN LOTS 16 AND 17; THENCE SOUTH 88º38′ 05″ WEST TO A POINT WHICH LIES DUE NORTH OF A POINT THAT LIES SOUTH 88º38′ 05″ WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE DUE SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ 43.10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL D: AN EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY, DRAINAGE AND RELATED PURPOSES ACROSS A PORTION OF LOT 15 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “PIONEER RANCHES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. ONE”, RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 55 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER, PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 17 AS SHOWN THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH” RECORDED IN BOOK5 OF MAPS AT PAGE 86 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER, SAID PLUMAS COUNTY; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ EAST 352.13 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 17 TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BRINKMAN ROAD AS SHOWN ON SAID SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH”, THENCE SOUTH 36º26′ 14″ WEST 29.29 FEET ALONG AN EXTENSION OF SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF BRINKMAN ROAD TO THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS OF 320.00 FEET; THENCE 64.83 FEET ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 11º36′ 26″; THENCE NORTH 87º55′ 25″ WEST 333.22 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01º23′ 12″ WEST 50.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 16 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH”, RECORDED IN SAID BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 86; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ EAST 43.10 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL E: AN EASEMENT 30 FEET IN WIDTH FOR PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT 16, LYING SOUTH OF AND ADJACENT TO RIDGERUN ROAD OF SAID GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION, BEING AN EXTENSION OF THE EXISTING PUBLIC UTILITY EASEMENT FROM ITS POINT OF TERMINATION OF SAID LOT 16 AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP TO THE BOUNDARY BETWEEN LOTS 16 AND 17 OF SAID SUBDIVISION. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $398,186.01. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder atthe auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007680838. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/03/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4671999 10/17/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018

Published FRB

Oct. 17, 24, 31, 2018|