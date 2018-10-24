Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/24/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00202

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Cathy JoAnn Wallace-Michael filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL to Proposed name: CATHY JOANN MICHAEL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 14, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Sept. 21, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Trustee Sale No. : 00000007680838 Title Order No.: 180291351 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/07/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/15/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0003254 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NANCY A CARY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/16/2018 TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2970 RIDGERUN ROAD, QUINCY, CALIFORNIA 95971 APN#: 117-330-004 01 PARCEL A: LOT 17 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION, FILED FEBRUARY 3, 1983, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 6 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 86 THRU 90. PARCEL B: EASEMENTS, 60 FEET IN WIDTH, AS CONVEYED IN THE DEEDS TO GALEPPI RANCH HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CORPORATION, RECORDED FEBRUARY 3, 1983 IN BOOK 382, PAGE 237, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AND IN BOOK 382, PAGES 239 AND 240 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY, DRAINAGE AND RELATED PURPOSES ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PORTION OF LOT 16 OF SAID GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 21º00′ 00″ EAST 43.25 FEET ALONG THE LOT LINE BETWEEN LOTS 16 AND 17; THENCE SOUTH 88º38′ 05″ WEST TO A POINT WHICH LIES DUE NORTH OF A POINT THAT LIES SOUTH 88º38′ 05″ WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE DUE SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ 43.10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL D: AN EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY, DRAINAGE AND RELATED PURPOSES ACROSS A PORTION OF LOT 15 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “PIONEER RANCHES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. ONE”, RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 55 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER, PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 17 AS SHOWN THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH” RECORDED IN BOOK5 OF MAPS AT PAGE 86 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER, SAID PLUMAS COUNTY; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ EAST 352.13 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 17 TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BRINKMAN ROAD AS SHOWN ON SAID SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH”, THENCE SOUTH 36º26′ 14″ WEST 29.29 FEET ALONG AN EXTENSION OF SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF BRINKMAN ROAD TO THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS OF 320.00 FEET; THENCE 64.83 FEET ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 11º36′ 26″; THENCE NORTH 87º55′ 25″ WEST 333.22 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01º23′ 12″ WEST 50.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 16 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH”, RECORDED IN SAID BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 86; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ EAST 43.10 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL E: AN EASEMENT 30 FEET IN WIDTH FOR PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT 16, LYING SOUTH OF AND ADJACENT TO RIDGERUN ROAD OF SAID GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION, BEING AN EXTENSION OF THE EXISTING PUBLIC UTILITY EASEMENT FROM ITS POINT OF TERMINATION OF SAID LOT 16 AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP TO THE BOUNDARY BETWEEN LOTS 16 AND 17 OF SAID SUBDIVISION. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $398,186.01. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder atthe auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007680838. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/03/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4671999 10/17/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018

La Porte Property Sale

Main Street

Title Order No. 180035851 T.S. No.: 17020 Reference: 83361/MYERS NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/11/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/14/2018 at 11:00 AM, Red Shield Servicing, Inc, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust, Recorded on 1/24/2008 as Document no. 2008-0000571 Book xxx Page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by:Blane Myers, an unmarried man, as to an undivided 50.00% and Robert V. Merenda, an unmarried man, as to an undivided 50.00% interest, as tenants in common, will under and pursuant to said Deed of Trust sell at public auction for cash or cashier’s check, drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, domiciled in the State of California, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN ST, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: LOT 2, BLOCK 4, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “TOWN OF LA PORTE”, FILED FEBRUARY 20, 1964 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 2 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 75.. APN: 003-044-002-000. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1889 Main Street, La Porte, California The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to- wit: $266,259.30 It is possible that at the time of sale, the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned cause said Notice of Defult and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Date: October 10,2018 RED SHIELD SERVICING, INC 3043 Gold Canal Drive, Suite 201, Rancho Cordova, California 95670 (916)485-5753. By: Tabitha J. Cissney, Trustee Officer. (10/24/18, 10/31/18, 11/07/18 TS#17020 SDI-12454)

Notice of Public Review and Comment Period

Notice of Public Review and Comment Period

The draft Land Conservation and Conveyance Plan (LCCP) for PG&E Retained Lands at Bucks Lake planning unit in Plumas County is being made available for public review and comment from October 22, 2018 to November 21, 2018.

Comments must be submitted in writing and postmarked or e-mailed no later than 5:00 pm on November 21, 2018:

Attn: Bucks Lake (PG&E Retained Lands)- LCCP Comments

3300 Douglas Boulevard, Suite 250

Roseville, CA 95661

Email: [email protected]

The draft LCCP can be viewed online at www.stewardshipcouncil.org (under “What’s New!”). Alternatively, to receive a copy of the draft LCCP by mail, please contact Lauren Faccinto at (916) 297-6660 or at [email protected].

For more information about the Stewardship Council and Land Conservation Program, please visit: lcp.stewardshipcouncil.org

Estate of Holzer

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Ronald Theodore Holzer aka Ronald T. Holzer, aka Ron Holzer, decedent

Case Number PR18-00049

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ronald Theodore Holzer aka Ronald T. Holzer aka Ron Holzer

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Michael J. Holzer in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Michael J. Holzer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 14, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Michael J. Holzer, 1163 Muirfield Drive, Roseville, CA 95746, 916-847-1438

Endorsed Sept. 14, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. will be accepting bids for forestry work on projects that will occur in Lassen, Modoc and Shasta Counties over the next 42 months. We expect to treat approximately 20,000 acres. Work will consist of the following types of operations:

Biomass Utilization Chipping Mastication Hand Crew Fuel Treatments Emergent Brush Treatments

For bid information contact Tom Esgate at (530) 310-0146 or [email protected]. Pre-bid tours will be scheduled in the first half of November, 2018. Bids will be received shortly thereafter.

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Over-Snow Vehicle Use Designation (47124)

Plumas National Forest

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Plumas National Forest Over-snow Vehicle (OSV) Use Designation Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). This DEIS discloses the comparative analysis of the options being considered in designating snow areas and trails, and snow trails where grooming would occur, for public OSV use on the Plumas National Forest.

The DEIS is available online at: www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=47124.

A limited number of media devices containing electronic files of the DEIS and map packages and printed copies of the DEIS are available by request at the Supervisor’s Office.

Comments will be accepted for 45 days following the publication of the Notice of Availability (NOA) of the DEIS in the Federal Register on October 26, 2018. Once the NOA is published, the Forest will post the published NOA on the project website provided above. The publication date of the NOA in the Federal Register is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposal. You should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Your comments are important to the Forest Service and the planning process. Submitting project specific written comments at this time allows us the opportunity to consider your comments before completing the final EIS and draft record of decision which are expected in April 2019. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely, project specific written comments during a public comment period will be eligible to file an objection. Comments should be written within the scope of the proposed actions, have a direct relationship to the proposed actions, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider (36 CFR 218.2).

Electronic comments must be submitted through the web-based Comment and Analysis Response Application (CARA) located at the project specific website provided above. Attachments to comments must be submitted in one of the following three formats only: Microsoft Word (.doc or .docx), rich text format (.rtf), or Adobe portable document format (.pdf). Comments submitted to email addresses other than CARA, in other formats than those listed above, or emails containing viruses will be rejected. Comments may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to the Plumas National Forest, Attn: Katherine Carpenter, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., FAX (530) 283-7746).

For additional information regarding this project, contact Katherine Carpenter, Forest Environmental Coordinator at the Plumas National Forest, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971; (530) 283-7742; or [email protected].

