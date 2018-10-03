Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/3/18

La Porte Property Sale

Onion Circle

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-835887-BF Order No.: 8742288 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/3/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JONATHAN GLOVER, AND, CHRISTINA GLOVER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 10/11/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0008386 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 10/10/2018 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $476,839.96 The purported property address is: 1647 ONION CIRCLE, LA PORTE, CA 95981 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 003-490-029-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-835887-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-835887-BF IDSPub #0144955 9/19/2018 9/26/2018 10/3/2018

Published FRB

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2018|

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

Case No.: CV16-00130

SUSAN I. HOWARD, Administrator of the

Estate of DOROTHY L. WATERS, deceased,

Plaintiff,

STELLA CONN, JULIE SMALL, EDWARD E. SMALL, WILLMA R. SMALL, BETTY E. SMALL RUSCH, ROCKLAN D. PANERO, TABITHA SMALL, SANDREE SIDNEY, BEVERLEY NORTON, DEBRA DIXON, ALICE DIXON, DORIS DODD, PATRICIA A. NORTON, DANIEL NORTON, JR., DENNIS NORTON, CATHY L. THOMPSON MINICHINO, RAYMOND C. THOMPSON, CONNIE THOMPSON DARR, FERN L. THOMPSON WISE, FREDRICK L. THOMPSON, TERRY L. SOULE, JOEL A. DARR, DENA L. DARR HENRY, DIANA L. DARR EVY, THOMAS A. DARR, DANNY R. DARR, AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE THERETO; and DOES 1-100, inclusive

Defendants.

Case No.: CV16-00130

NOTICE OF INTENDED PARTITION SALE OF REAL PROPERTY WITH OVERBID OPTION

DATE OF SALE: October 16, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 9:00 A.M.

LOCATION: DEPARTMENT 2

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 16, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in Department 2 of the Plumas County Superior Court, located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, California, David Heaslett, as Referee duly appointed in the above-entitled proceedings, will petition the Court for authorization to enter into a contract to sell, effective that date, all right, title, and interest in and to the real property described herein, located in the City of Quincy, Plumas County, California, at private sale, subject to overbid as further described below. All right, title, and interest in the real property described herein, located in the City of Quincy, Plumas County, California. The Referee’s address is #6 Graeagle Village Centre, P.O. Box 340, Graeagle, CA 96103. The property to be sold is described as follows: APN: 115-011-039-000, commonly known as 189 Crescent Street, Quincy, California, and more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL ONE

All that portion of Lot 1 of Block 2 of the Town of Quincy, as said lot and block are laid out and designated on the official plat of said Town of Quincy, filed of record in the County Recorder’s office of said County of Plumas described as: BEGINNING at a point in said Lot 1 due North 683 feet from the northwest comer of Lot 2 of Block 4 of said Town, said point being on the boundary line between the lands of grantors (E.M. & Mattie Mcintosh) and the lands of R.D. Haun; and running thence east 172 feet 10 inches; thence North 13 feet; thence East 19.78 feet to the West line of Crescent Street; thence North 33 1/4 West 188 feet to the North boundary of the said Town of Quincy; thence West along said North boundary 90 feet; more or less, to the boundary line of the lands heretofore deeded to Grace Webb by grantors (E.M. & Mattie Mcintosh) and the lands of R.D. Haun; thence South along said boundary and the boundary line between said lands of R.D. Haun and the lands of grantors (E.M. & Mattie Mcintosh) 167 feet to the place of beginning.

EXCEPTING, however, a portion of said lands herein-above described heretofore conveyed by grantors (E.M. & Mattie Mcintosh) to the said Grace Webb by deed dated the 4th day of August 1931, and recorded in Volume 64 of Deeds at page 315 thereof, Plumas County, California, Records.

PARCEL TWO

A triangular parcel of that certain property described as follows:

A portion of Lot 1, Block 2 of the Town of Quincy, County of Plumas, State of California, described as follows:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE North side of Main Street, distant thereon West 314.83 feet from the Southwest comer of Lot 3, Block 2, of said Town of Quincy, and running thence West along the North side of Main Street 123.64 feet; thence North 162.63 feet; thence South 89° 40′ West 51.00 feet to a point due North of the Northwest comer of Lot 2, Block 4 of the Town of Quincy, thence North 470.67 feet; thence East 174.64 feet; thence South 633.00 feet to the point of beginning.

Said Triangular parcel commencing at the Northwest comer of the above described property and running thence due South 60.00 feet to the center of an existing ditch; thence North 48° 46′ East along the center line of said ditch 91.03 feet to a point on the North boundary of said above described property; thence due West 68.46 feet along said boundary to the point of beginning. (The above two described parcels comprising one undivided parcel of land)

APN: 115-011-004-000 commonly known as 681 Main Street, Quincy, California and APN: 115-221-002-000, commonly known as 796 Valley View, Quincy, California, and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point located on the Northerly boundary of Main Street, in the Town of Quincy, said County of Plumas, located East 1156.9 feet from the Southwest comer of Lot 1, of Block 2 of said Town, as said lot and block are delineated on the Official Plat of said townsite, on file as of record in the office of the County Recorder of said County of Plumas, and running thence North a distance of 245.22 feet to a point; thence North 77° 05′ West a distance of 1280.45 feet to a point; thence North a distance of 279.74 feet to a point; thence South 89° 30′ East a distance of 1569.05 feet to a point; thence South a distance of 667.49 feet to a point thence West a distance 305.00 feet to a point; thence South a distance of 130.00 feet to a point on the Northerly boundary of Main Street; thence West a distance of 16 feet along said boundary of main street to the point of beginning.

The above described parcel of land is situate in the SW 1/4 of Section 14, and the SE 1/4 of Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 9 East, M.D.M., Plumas County, California, and contains 16.94 acres, more or less.

The principal terms of the sale, subject to approval by the Court, and the overbid process described in paragraph 5, below, are as follows: Sale price: One hundred twenty-five thousand dollars ($125,000.00) cash, and such other terms acceptable to the Referee, and in writing by contract delivered to and accepted by the Referee; Close of Escrow: Sixty ( 60) days following Court approval of the sale; A copy of the proposed Vacant Land Purchase Agreement and Joint Escrow Instructions dated August 6, 2018, is available for inspection at the office of the Referee. The sale is to subject to the following overbid procedure:

At the hearing at which the Referee seeks Court confirmation of the sale the Court shall, before confirming the sale to the original offeror, solicit oral offers to purchase the real property upon overbid, and may accept any such offer and confirm the sale to the overbid offeror if all of the following conditions are satisfied:

(i)

(A) The offer is for an amount at least 10 percent more on the first ten thousand dollars ($10,000) of the original offer and 5 percent more on the amount of the original offer in excess of ten thousand dollars ($10,000).

(B) The offer is upon terms otherwise not less favorable than those of the original offer, as determined by the Court in its discretion.

(C) The offer is made by a responsible person, as determined by the Court in its discretion.

(D) The offer complies with all provisions of law.

(ii) Subject to sub-paragraphs (iii), (iv), and (v), below, if there is more than one overbid offer that satisfies the requirements of sub-paragraph 5(a)(i), the Court shall accept the highest such offer and confirm the sale to the person making that offer.

(iii) The court may, in its discretion, decline to accept any offer that satisfies the requirements of subdivisions (i) and (ii); and, in such case, may either approve the sale to the original offeror, accept any other overbid, or order a new sale.

(iv) If the sale returned for confirmation is on credit and the higher overbid offer is for cash or on credit, whether on the same or different credit terms, or the sale returned for confirmation is for cash and the higher overbid offer is on credit, the court may not consider the higher overbid offer unless the Referee informs the court in person or by counsel at the time of the hearing that the higher offer is acceptable.

(v) For the purpose of this section, the amount of the original offer and any higher overbid offer shall be determined by the court without regard to any commission on the amount of the bid to which an agent or broker may be entitled under a contract with the Referee.

Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, and premiums on Insurance acceptable to the purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of recording of conveyance. Examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the purchaser or purchasers. For further information, contact the Referee at the address shown herein.

Dated: September 11, 2018

PORTER SIMON

Professional Corporation

/s/ PETER H. CUTTITTA

Attorneys for SUSAN I. HOWARD

PETER H. CUTTITTA – SBN 76176

KELLEY R. CARROLL – SBN 131052

RAVNR. WHITINGTON – SBN 281758

PORTER SIMON

Professional Corporation

40200 Truckee Airport Road

Truckee, CA 96161

Telephone: (530) 587-2002

Facsimile: (530) 587-1316

Attorney for SUSAN I. HOWARD, Administrator

Published FRB

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2018|

Estate of Ramoz

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Jay Ramoz, decedent

Case Number PR18-00047

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jay Ramoz

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Caroline Jimenz in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Caroline Jimenez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 520 West Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Alice M. King, P.O. Box 3926, Quincy, CA 95971, (530) 283-0325, SBN: 144687

Endorsed Sept. 12, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2018|

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY AND INTENT TO ADOPT AN ADDENDUM TO A MITIGATED NEGATIVE

DECLARATION BY THE AMERICAN VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the American Valley Community Services District (CSD) has prepared an Addendum to a previously adopted Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), for the project described herein. Based on a preliminary analysis, the Board of Directors of the American Valley CSD, as lead agency, intends to adopt the Addendum at their regularly scheduled meeting of November 8, 2018, with a finding that the revised project will not result in a significant adverse effect on the environment. The session will commence at 9:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible, at the American Valley CSD Board Room, 179 Rogers Avenue, Quincy, California.

Project Applicant: American Valley CSD

Project Title: Quincy-East Quincy Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements

Project Description: The Quincy Community Services District (CSD) adopted a MND for the Quincy-East Quincy Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project on February 9, 2017. On January 11, 2018, the Quincy CSD reorganized as the American Valley CSD, and the American Valley CSD adopted the MND and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program on March 8, 2018.

The MND addressed improvements to the Quincy Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and effluent disposal system, including two alternatives for the outfall pipeline. The MND also addressed the potential installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation facility and infrastructure improvements to adjacent pastures to maximize discharge potential. Following adoption of the MND, the project engineer identified a third potential alternative alignment for the outfall pipeline. The Addendum addresses the third alternative alignment that would lead from the new treatment facility to the Spanish Creek outfall. The pipeline would be installed in existing access roads using open-cut trenching. The primary purpose of the project is to comply with Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board requirements for wastewater treatment and discharge. The Project site is not included on any list of hazardous waste facilities/sites pursuant to Section 65962.5 of the California Government Code.

Project Location: The WWTP is located at 900 Spanish Creek Road, east of Highway 89, just north and east of the Gansner Field Airport, in the community of Quincy, Plumas County, California.

Information Availability: The proposed Addendum to the MND is available for review at the following locations:

American Valley CSD District Office

900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy, CA

Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to Noon, and 1:00 PM to 5:00 P.M.

Plumas County Library

445 Jackson Street, Quincy, CA

Monday 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday through Thursday 10:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M., and Friday and Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Electronic copies are available on the American Valley CSD website: americanvalleycsd.com/

Public Review Period: The public review period starts on October 3, 2018, and ends on November 2, 2018. All interested parties are encouraged to submit written comments during the public review period or appear and present oral testimony at the meeting.

For more information about this project, or to submit comments, please contact:

Jim Doohan, General Manager

American Valley CSD

900 Spanish Creek Road

Quincy, CA 95971

530.283.0836

[email protected]

Published FRB

Oct. 3, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00202

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Cathy JoAnn Wallace-Michael filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CATHY JOANN WALLACE-MICHAEL to Proposed name: CATHY JOANN MICHAEL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 14, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Sept. 21, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Notice is here given that Plumas District Hospital, (PDH), referred to as the Owners, will receive sealed proposals for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment and services necessary for the completed design and construction of the “Lobby and Nurse Station Remodel” project. Bids will be received at the Plumas District Hospital, located at 1065 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, CA 95971 until 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened, examined and tabulated in the Owners Conference Room. Administrator’s designated staff will present the bid tabulations to the Board of Directors at their scheduled meeting after bid opening. Only the Board of Directors of Plumas District Hospital has the authority to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder meeting the bid specifications or reject all bids.

The Plumas District Hospital – Lobby and Nurse Station Remodel project scope of work includes the reconfiguration of the existing lobby and non-accessible public toilets to provide new accessible public toilets to the lobby, reconfigure/modernize the existing nurses station/work room, and provide new HVAC to the remodeled areas.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the job site; 1065 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, CA 95971. All interested Bidders are mandated to attend the pre-bid meeting. All discussions during the pre-bid meeting will be considered a part of the construction responsibilities of the awarded Contractor.

This project is anticipated to start approximately late fall 2018 and is anticipated to have a duration of Two Hundred and Ten (210) consecutive calendar days for completion.

Bid shall not expire for a period of thirty (30) days after the scheduled closing time set for receipt of bids. The Contractor awarded the project will be required to provide 100% Payment Bond and 100% Performance Bond. Contractor shall possess a valid Class B-General Building Contractor license issued by the California Contractors State License Board and must have OSHPD 1 experience.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the following locations: Plumas District Hospital, 1065 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, CA 95971; Aspen Street Architects, Inc. Office, 494 N. Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222; Shasta Builders Exchange, 2990 Innsbruck Drive, Redding, CA 96003 Phone: 530-221-5556, Sierra Contractors Source, 500 Ryland Street, Suite 100, Reno, NV 89502 Phone: 775-329-7222, Valley Contractors’ Exchange, 832 Richland Road, Suite C, Yuba City, CA 95991 Phone: 530-674-2030, Nevada County Contractors’ Association 111-A New Mohawk Road, Nevada City, CA 95959, Phone: 530-274-1919.

Bid Documents will be available electronically at no cost. Plans and Specifications may be obtained from:

Aspen Street Architects, Inc., 494 North Main Street, PO Box 370, Angels Camp, CA 95222, Ph. (209) 736-0882, FAX (209) 736-9071, by providing a check in the amount of: $300.00 non-refundable, made payable to Aspen Street Architects, Inc. for each printed set requested. Contact Aspen Street Architect, Inc., at least 24 hours in advance to arrange for shipping of bid sets.

The low bidder shall be determined on the lowest responsible, responsive base bid using the standard bid format. Type of bid required will be stipulated sum. No bid will be considered unless it is made on the form provided by the Architect and accompanied by Cashier’s Check or Bidder’s Bond from a surety company registered with the State of California Insurance Commissioner, for 10% of the amount of the bid, made payable to the Owner. Such Cashier’s check or bid bond shall be given as a guarantee that the bidder will execute the Contract, if it be awarded to him, in conformity with the Contract Documents.

Copies of the prevailing rate of per diem wages are on file and open to public inspection at the office of the Owner, and reference is made specifically thereto. The Contractor shall post a copy of the prevailing rate of per diem wages at the job site. Attention is directed to the provisions of Section 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code of the State of California concerning employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any Subcontractor under him. The prime Contractor is responsible for compliance with the requirements of Section 1777.6. The project will be required to conform to the requirements in-regard to State prevailing wage, refer to Document 00 21 12 – INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS for Labor Compliance Program.

If you have any questions, (last date for questions Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 5:00 PM), you may contact the Architect of Record: Nate Morgan, AOR or Project Architect: Ezra Ivey, PA at (209) 736-0882, Aspen Street Architects, Inc. (ASAI), P.O. Box 370, 494 N. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222.

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and reject any or all bids.

Date: September 22, 2018 Signed: Plumas District Hospital

Published FRB

Oct. 3, 10, 2018|