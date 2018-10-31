Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/31/18

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Trustee Sale No. : 00000007680838 Title Order No.: 180291351 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/07/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/15/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0003254 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NANCY A CARY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/16/2018 TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2970 RIDGERUN ROAD, QUINCY, CALIFORNIA 95971 APN#: 117-330-004 01 PARCEL A: LOT 17 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION, FILED FEBRUARY 3, 1983, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 6 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 86 THRU 90. PARCEL B: EASEMENTS, 60 FEET IN WIDTH, AS CONVEYED IN THE DEEDS TO GALEPPI RANCH HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CORPORATION, RECORDED FEBRUARY 3, 1983 IN BOOK 382, PAGE 237, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AND IN BOOK 382, PAGES 239 AND 240 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY, DRAINAGE AND RELATED PURPOSES ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PORTION OF LOT 16 OF SAID GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 21º00′ 00″ EAST 43.25 FEET ALONG THE LOT LINE BETWEEN LOTS 16 AND 17; THENCE SOUTH 88º38′ 05″ WEST TO A POINT WHICH LIES DUE NORTH OF A POINT THAT LIES SOUTH 88º38′ 05″ WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE DUE SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ 43.10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL D: AN EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY, DRAINAGE AND RELATED PURPOSES ACROSS A PORTION OF LOT 15 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “PIONEER RANCHES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. ONE”, RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 55 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER, PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 17 AS SHOWN THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH” RECORDED IN BOOK5 OF MAPS AT PAGE 86 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER, SAID PLUMAS COUNTY; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ EAST 352.13 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 17 TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BRINKMAN ROAD AS SHOWN ON SAID SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH”, THENCE SOUTH 36º26′ 14″ WEST 29.29 FEET ALONG AN EXTENSION OF SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF BRINKMAN ROAD TO THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS OF 320.00 FEET; THENCE 64.83 FEET ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 11º36′ 26″; THENCE NORTH 87º55′ 25″ WEST 333.22 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01º23′ 12″ WEST 50.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 16 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION MAP ENTITLED “THE GALEPPI RANCH”, RECORDED IN SAID BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 86; THENCE NORTH 88º38′ 05″ EAST 43.10 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL E: AN EASEMENT 30 FEET IN WIDTH FOR PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT 16, LYING SOUTH OF AND ADJACENT TO RIDGERUN ROAD OF SAID GALEPPI RANCH SUBDIVISION, BEING AN EXTENSION OF THE EXISTING PUBLIC UTILITY EASEMENT FROM ITS POINT OF TERMINATION OF SAID LOT 16 AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP TO THE BOUNDARY BETWEEN LOTS 16 AND 17 OF SAID SUBDIVISION. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $398,186.01. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder atthe auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007680838. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/03/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4671999 10/17/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018

La Porte Property Sale

Main Street

Title Order No. 180035851 T.S. No.: 17020 Reference: 83361/MYERS NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/11/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/14/2018 at 11:00 AM, Red Shield Servicing, Inc, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust, Recorded on 1/24/2008 as Document no. 2008-0000571 Book xxx Page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by:Blane Myers, an unmarried man, as to an undivided 50.00% and Robert V. Merenda, an unmarried man, as to an undivided 50.00% interest, as tenants in common, will under and pursuant to said Deed of Trust sell at public auction for cash or cashier’s check, drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, domiciled in the State of California, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN ST, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: LOT 2, BLOCK 4, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “TOWN OF LA PORTE”, FILED FEBRUARY 20, 1964 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 2 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 75.. APN: 003-044-002-000. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1889 Main Street, La Porte, California The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to- wit: $266,259.30 It is possible that at the time of sale, the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned cause said Notice of Defult and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Date: October 10,2018 RED SHIELD SERVICING, INC 3043 Gold Canal Drive, Suite 201, Rancho Cordova, California 95670 (916)485-5753. By: Tabitha J. Cissney, Trustee Officer. (10/24/18, 10/31/18, 11/07/18 TS#17020 SDI-12454)

Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

Estate of Holzer

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Ronald Theodore Holzer aka Ronald T. Holzer, aka Ron Holzer, decedent

Case Number PR18-00049

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ronald Theodore Holzer aka Ronald T. Holzer aka Ron Holzer

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Michael J. Holzer in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Michael J. Holzer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 14, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Michael J. Holzer, 1163 Muirfield Drive, Roseville, CA 95746, 916-847-1438

Endorsed Sept. 14, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. will be accepting bids for forestry work on projects that will occur in Lassen, Modoc and Shasta Counties over the next 42 months. We expect to treat approximately 20,000 acres. Work will consist of the following types of operations:

Biomass Utilization Chipping Mastication Hand Crew Fuel Treatments Emergent Brush Treatments

For bid information contact Tom Esgate at (530) 310-0146 or [email protected]. Pre-bid tours will be scheduled in the first half of November, 2018. Bids will be received shortly thereafter.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Plumas County Environmental Health invites sealed bids for the purchase of a new or low mileage used 4X4 light duty pickup such as a Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger or approved equal specification. The vehicle must meet the minimum State of California requirements. The bid must include all costs including labor, tax and transportation for delivery. Bids cannot exceed $30,000. Sealed proposals may be mailed or delivered in person to the Environmental Health Department, 270 County Hospital Road, Quincy, CA 95971, and Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM local time. Each bid must be signed in ink by an authorized representative of the dealer and include the legal name of the bidder. Bidding closes at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 9, 2018. No late bids will be accepted. Bids will be opened in the Environmental Health office on Friday, November 9 at 4 PM.

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JOE VONNIE R. ANDERSON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00227

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Joe Vonnie R. Anderson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JOE VONNIE ANDERSON to Proposed name: JOE VON ROSE LEONARD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 26, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Oct. 22, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Quincy Property Sale

Chandler Road

T.S. No.: 9948-4596 TSG Order No.: DS7333-18000032 A.P.N.: 117-130-007-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/21/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 08/04/2015 as Document No.: 2015-0004386, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: STEVEN C. DEVIN, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 11/21/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: East Entrance Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1336 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $115,802.45 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-4596. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Jorge Torres, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0342520 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 10/31/2018, 11/07/2018, 11/14/2018

Public Notice of Intent

The Plumas Hospital District and the Indian Valley Health Care District are both proposing a Reorganization whereby the Plumas Hospital District will annex all the territory within the Indian Valley Health Care District and concurrently dissolve the Indian Valley Health Care District.

The Plumas Hospital District intends to consider the adoption of a Resolution of Application during a public hearing to be held November 27, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. at the Plumas District Hospital Administrative Conference Room, Quincy, California. The Resolution will initiate the process for this Reorganization.

By way of this notice, you are advised of the following:

The proposed annexation of the Indian Valley Health Care District territory to the Plumas Hospital District and the dissolution of the Indian Valley Health Care District (Reorganization) are being performed pursuant to Government Code Section 56000 et. seq;

The proposed reorganization will allow the Plumas Hospital District to assume the functions previously performed by the Indian Valley Health Care District, as in district territory. The Reorganized District will continue providing the services currently provided.

A map of the affected territory is available for review at the Plumas District Hospital District office located at Plumas District Hospital, Quincy, CA:

Any questions about this proposed action can be directed to Valerie Flanigan, Chair, Plumas Hospital District 530-283-1116. Opportunity for comments regarding this proposed action will be available during the public hearing at the above-mentioned date and time.

