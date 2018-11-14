Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 11/14/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JOE VONNIE R. ANDERSON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00227

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Joe Vonnie R. Anderson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JOE VONNIE ANDERSON to Proposed name: JOE VON ROSE LEONARD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 26, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Oct. 22, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

Quincy Property Sale

Chandler Road

T.S. No.: 9948-4596 TSG Order No.: DS7333-18000032 A.P.N.: 117-130-007-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/21/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 08/04/2015 as Document No.: 2015-0004386, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: STEVEN C. DEVIN, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 11/21/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: East Entrance Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1336 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $115,802.45 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-4596. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Jorge Torres, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0342520 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 10/31/2018, 11/07/2018, 11/14/2018

Published FRB

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018|