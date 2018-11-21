Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 11/21/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000251

(Expires: 10/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DYER MOUNTAIN HOME CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 394-0274.

Mailing Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

STEVE CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; TAMARA CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/17/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000108

(Expires: 4/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-9780.

Mailing Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed /s/ Walter A. Caceres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000253

(Expires: 10/24/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC..

Business Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 219-2335.

Mailing Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC., 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 14193131

This business is conducted by: A CORPORATION.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/24/2018.

Signed /s/ Jeff Foley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 24, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MC NEILL SECURITY SYSTEMS; MC NEILL SOUND AND SECURITY; MC NEILL SOUND AND SECURITY SYSTEMS.

Business Address: 449 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

MC NEILL, LEIGH DELA VICTORIA, 613 FIRCROFT ST., WEST COVINA, CA 91791.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000045.

Original Filing Date: 3/04/2015.

Signed: Leigh M. Dela Victoria, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Sloat Bridge Closure

Plumas County Department of Public Works will be replacing bridge decking on Sloat Bridge

Resulting in daily bridge closures:

Daily Closure Dates: Nov. 19-21, 26-30, and Dec. 3-5, & 7, 2018 and possibly Dec 10-14 depending on weather. The bridge will be closed to the public between 9AM and 3PM during closure days.

For more details and map of location log on to: countyofplumas.com/CivicAlerts.aspx

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FEATHER RIVER RV & MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 71326 HIGHWAY 70, MAYBE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

E & P WILKERSON FAMILY, LLC, 660 CUB VALLEY ROAD, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by a Limited Liability Company.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000218.

Original Filing Date: 10/06/2015.

Signed: Lawson E. Wilkerson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 5, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Powell, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000258

(Expires: 11/1/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE STORE.

Business Address: 7201 GENESSE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 4130 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

BRASAS FOOD AND WINE SOCIETY, LLC, 7201 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983

State: CA AI#: 201726610018.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Michele Haskins.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000265

(Expires: 11/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ATHLETE ACADEMY.

Business Address: 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: (805) 332-9085.

Mailing Address: 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

FIT COUPLES, LLC, 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 201826810710.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/7/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000267

(Expires: 11/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LIMB IN AIDE.

Business Address: 307 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (706) 668-4133.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1145, QUINCY, CA 95971.

EMILY ANN BRYANT, 324 OAK STREET, UNIT B, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Emily Ann Bryant.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018|