Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 11/21/18

ORDINANCE NO. 18 – 1115

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF CHAPTER 13 OF TITLE 6 OF THE COUNTY CODE, UNDERGROUND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS STORAGE TANKS.

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1. Sections 6-13.03, 6- 13.04, 6-13.07, and 6-1 3.10 of Chapter 13 of Title 6 of the Plumas County Code are hereby amended in their entirety to read as follows:

Sec. 6-13.03. – Permit required.

(b) No person shall operate an underground storage tank facility used for the storage of any hazardous substance without having a valid Permit to Operate issued by County Environmental Health to the owner, after submittal of an application and the appropriate fee. A Permit to Operate is valid for a period of five years or as otherwise specified in state law.

Sec. 6-13.04. – Fees and delinquent fees.

The fee schedule for underground storage tanks in the County is in accordance with the County’s Master Fee Resolution.

Sec. 6-13.07. – Transfer of ownership.

Permits to Operate underground storage tanks are nontransferable. Upon transfer of ownership, the owner must submit an application pursuant to Section 6-13.03.

Sec. 6-13.10. – Grounds for permit revocation.

Any permit issued pursuant to this chapter may be revoked during its term upon one or

more of the following grounds:

(a) That an “unauthorized release” has occurred as set forth in the California Health and Safety Code;

(b) That modifications have been made to the underground storage tank or facility in

violation of the permit;

(c) That the holder of the permit has violated one or more conditions upon which the permit has been issued; or

(d) That the owner or operator has failed to establish and maintain financial responsibility for underground storage tank operations as prescribed by the California Health and

Safety Code.

Section 2. Section I of this ordinance, which amends the Plumas County Code, shall be codified. The remainder of the ordinance shall not be codified.

Section 3. The Board of Supervisors finds, pursuant to Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 1506 1(b)(3), that this ordinance is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in that it is not a project that has the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. The Board therefore directs staff to file a Notice of Exemption with the Plumas County Clerk, as authorized by law, and hereby authorizes the Chair of this Board to execute the Notice of Exemption on behalf of the County of Plumas.

Section 4. This ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25 124 (a) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

Section 5. This ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after its date of final adoption.

The foregoing ordinance was introduced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on the 6th day of November, 2018, and passed and adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, on the 13th day of November, 2018, by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors: SIMPSON, THRALL, GOSS, SANCHEZ, ENGEL

NOES: Supervisors: NONE

ABSENT: Supervisors: NONE

Signed /s/ Jeff Engel

Chair, Board of Supervisors

ATTEST:

Signed /s/ Nancy DaForno

Clerk of said Board of Supervisors

Published FRB

Nov. 21, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JOE VONNIE R. ANDERSON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00227

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Joe Vonnie R. Anderson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JOE VONNIE ANDERSON to Proposed name: JOE VON ROSE LEONARD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 26, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Oct. 22, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

Estate of Walker

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Billie Josephine Walker, decedent

Case Number PR18-00059

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Billie Josephine Walker.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Robert E. Giles in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Robert E. Giles be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Dec. 10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 520 West Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Alice M. King, P. O. Box 3926, Quincy, CA 95971, (530) 283-0325, SBN: 144687

Endorsed (date) Nov. 6, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|