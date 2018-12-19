Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 12/19/18

Request for Proposals

The Plumas County Behavioral Health Department (PCBH) is seeking proposals to respond to, and complete, all Mental Health Crisis Evaluations for Plumas County residents requiring assessment for possible involuntary detention of mentally disordered persons pursuant to Welfare and Institutions 5150. This service is to be offered throughout Plumas County between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 AM Monday through Friday, 5:00 PM Friday through 8:00 AM Monday, and all Plumas County recognized holidays. These services may include but are not limited to the following:

– Evaluations for residents on a W&I 5150 hold in an Emergency Department in Plumas County

– Evaluations for inmates in Plumas County Jail

– Identification of a psychiatric hospital for the placement of the resident

– Transportation of the resident to the identified hospital

– Utilization of PCBH Electronic Health Record

– Crisis resolution to avoid hospitalization

Proposals are due at the Plumas County Behavioral Health Department, 270 Hospital Rd. Suite 109, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business January 11, 2019. For an RFP Application Packet and further information please contact Shelley Evans at (530) 283-6307 or visit our website at countyofplumas.com for more information under Behavioral Health.

Published LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 2018|

Published FRB

Dec. 12, 19, 2018|