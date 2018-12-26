Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 12/26/18

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Pacific Gas and Electric Company and

City of Santa Clara, California

Project No. 619-000

NOTICE OF AUTHORIZATION FOR CONTINUED PROJECT OPERATION

On December 12, 2016, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and City of Santa Clara, California, licensees for the Bucks Creek Hydroelectric Project, filed an Application for a New License pursuant to the Federal Power Act (FPA) and the Commission’s regulations thereunder. The Bucks Creek Hydroelectric Project is located on Bucks, Grizzly, and Milk Ranch Creek in Plumas County, California.

The license for Project No. 619 was issued for a period ending December 31, 2018. Section 15(a)(1) of the FPA, 16 U.S.C. 808(a)(1), requires the Commission, at the expiration of a license term, to issue from year-to-year an annual license to the then licensee under the terms and conditions of the prior license until a new license is issued, or the project is otherwise disposed of as provided in section 15 or any other applicable section of the FPA. If the project’s prior license waived the applicability of section 15 of the FPA, then, based on section 9(b) of the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. 558(c), and as set forth at 18 C.F.R. 16.21(a), if the licensee of such project has filed an application for a subsequent license, the licensee may continue to operate the project in accordance with the terms and conditions of the license after the minor or minor part license expires, until the Commission acts on its application. If the licensee of such a project has not filed an application for a subsequent license, then it may be required, pursuant to 18 C.F.R. 16.21(b), to continue project operations until the Commission issues someone else a license for the project or otherwise orders disposition of the project.

If the project is subject to section 15 of the FPA, notice is hereby given that an annual license for Project No. 619 is issued to the licensee for a period effective January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, or until the issuance of a new license for the project or other disposition under the FPA, whichever comes first. If issuance of a new license (or other disposition) does not take place on or before December 31, 2019, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 18 C.F.R. 16.18(c), an annual license under section 15(a)(1) of the FPA is renewed automatically without further order or notice by the Commission, unless the Commission orders otherwise.

If the project is not subject to section 15 of the FPA, notice is hereby given that the licensee, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and City of Santa Clara, are authorized to continue operation of the Bucks Creek Hydroelectric Project, until such time as the Commission acts on its application for a subsequent license.

Kimberly D. Bose

Secretary

Published FRB

Dec. 26, 2018|

Estate of Galloway

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Kenneth J. Galloway, decedent

Case Number PR18-00061

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Kenneth J. Galloway

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Dana Galloway in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Dana Galloway be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jennifer L. McQuarrie, P.O. Box 1151, Quincy, CA 95971, (805) 252-1080, SBN: 191730.

Published FRB

Dec. 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 2019|

STATEMENT OF

NONDISCRIMINATION

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax to (202) 690-7442 or by email to [email protected].

Published LCT

Dec. 24, 2018|

Published FRB, PR

Dec. 26, 2018|