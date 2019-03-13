Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 3/13/19

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Rm. 104, Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of MARGARET ELAINE BELL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00031

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Margaret Elaine Bell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: MARGARET ELAINE BELL to Proposed name: MARGARET ELAINE BAILEY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 8, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Filed: Feb. 11, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000043

(Expires: 2/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Quincy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Business Address: 50 Central Avenue, Quincy CA 95971

Mailing Address: 50 Central Avenue, Quincy CA 95971

CF Quincy, LLC 6300 Wilshire Boulevard Suite 1800, Los Angeles, CA 90048

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/ Jacob Wintner, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 13, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27/19

La Porte Property Sale

Valley View Court

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST Loan No.: 0Q030051 – WALKER RESS Order No.: 76607 A.P. NUMBER 003-092-003 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/24/2004, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on 03/27/2019, at 11:00AM of said day, At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in that certain Deed of Trust executed by MICHAEL D. WALKER, AN UNMARRIED PERSON AND REBECCA MARSH, AN UNMARRIED PERSON recorded on 07/13/2004, in Book N/A of Official Records of PLUMAS County, at page N/A, Recorder’s Instrument No. 2004-0006974, by reason of a breach or default in payment or performance of the obligations secured thereby, including that breach or default, Notice of which was recorded 11/14/2018 as Recorder’s Instrument No. 2018-0006122, in Book n/a, at page n/a, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, lawful money of the United States, evidenced by a Cashier’s Check drawn on a state or national bank, or the equivalent thereof drawn on any other financial institution specified in section 5102 of the California Financial Code, authorized to do business in the State of California, ALL PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE, all right, title and interest held by it as Trustee, in that real property situated in said County and State, described as follows: Lot 190, per map entitled “Laport Pines Country Club” filed January 23, 1964, in Book 2 of Maps, at page 71 The street address or other common designation of the real property hereinabove described is purported to be: 3090 VALLEYVIEW COURT, LA PORTE, CA 95981. The undersigned disclaims all liability for any incorrectness in said street address or other common designation. Said sale will be made without warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, or other encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest and other sums as provided therein; plus advances, if any, thereunder and interest thereon; and plus fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of said obligations at the time of initial publication of this Notice is $27,483.78. In the event that the deed of trust described in this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is secured by real property containing from one to four single-family residences, the following notices are provided pursuant to the provisions of Civil Code section 2924f: NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee’s sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 76607. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not be immediately reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 02/22/2019 RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as Trustee By: BRUCE R. BEASLEY, PRESIDENT 1780 Town and Country Drive, Suite 105, Norco, CA 92860-3618 (SEAL) Tel.: (951) 270-0164 or (800)343-7377 FAX: (951)270-2673 Trustee’s Sale Information: (916) 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com NPP0349464 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 03/06/2019, 03/13/2019, 03/20/2019

