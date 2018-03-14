Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 3/14/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JUSTINE SZETO GLIOZZO-LEE for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00013

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Justine Szeto Gliozzo-Lee filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JUSTINE SZETO GLIOZZO-LEE to Proposed name: JUSTINE LEE ZAPPETO.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: March 26, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):FRB.

Date: Jan. 31, 2018.

/s/ Janet A. Hilde, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Jan. 31, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000043

(Expires: 2/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Visible

Business Address: One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge NJ 07920.

Mailing Address: One Verizon Way, Attn: Corp. Governance, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

Modoc RSA Limited Partnership, One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

This business is conducted by: General Partnership

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/14/2018

Signed: /s/ Karen M. Shipman, Asst. Secty

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Estate of Whipple

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

WILLIAM A. WHIPPLE, decedent

Case Number PR18-00012

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM A. WHIPPLE

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: TAMRA R. WOOLSEY in the Superior Court of California, County of PLUMAS.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: TAMRA R. WOOLSEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: W. WAYNE YATES JR., P.O. BOX 1267, QUINCY, CA 95971, (530) 283-3003, SBN: 172497

Endorsed Feb. 22, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

Quincy Property Sale

Red Bluff Trail

T.S. No. 062923-CA APN: 009-250-003-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/9/2018 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/10/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0005614, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MALIA R. BRIDGES, AN UNMARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2060 RED BLUFF TRL QUINCY, CA 95971 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $104,095.39 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 062923-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Plumas County Indoor Only Cannabis Ordinance

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CIRCULATE A PETITION

Notice is hereby given of our intention to circulate a petition within Plumas County to establish an ordinance, called the “INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE.” State Law requires licensure and regulation of cannabis operations and each county seeking to allow commercial cannabis must produce a set of county regulations, and issue county licenses, before a state license will be given to a cannabis business.

For over a year the Cannabis Working Group (“CWG”), has worked diligently on a draft cannabis ordinance (CWG ordinance) with input from County Planning, Agriculture, Law Enforcement, Counsel and Citizens.

The INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE borrows from the CWG draft but further limits commercial cannabis cultivation to INDOOR ONLY (within hard shell buildings only) on land zoned agricultural, industrial, rural, mining, or secondary suburban. Further limitations include that cultivation and other commercial cannabis businesses (i.e. dispensaries, testing facilities, manufacturing facilities, packaging facilities, nurseries and distribution operations) must be located outside the “Town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on the maps in the Plumas County General Plan. New buildings may be built on land with the proper zoning designations, but any building used for cannabis cultivation or other cannabis business must be located outside the “Town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on the maps in the Plumas County General Plan.

As an Initiative, the INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE additionally has: 1. an allowance for combining adjoining parcels to meet acreage requirements; 2. a CEQA section noting that SB 94 exempts counties enacting cannabis ordinances from CEQA requirements if and only if the permits are discretionary. Accordingly all cannabis business licenses in Plumas County will require a Special Use Permit (SUP) which are discretionary so they circumvent CEQA requirements; and 3. a GENERAL NET PROFITS of each cannabis business.

After asking the people of Plumas County what they wanted in a cannabis ordinance we learned that most of the County residents do not want to see or smell cannabis, nor do they want the unnatural light coming from green houses in valleys. But these same people do appreciate and would welcome tax revenue based on net proceeds from cannabis businesses. Cannabis can be grown indoors with a near zero energy foot print using solar panels to power the lights. There are vacant farm or industrial buildings scattered all over the county that can be renovated for INDOOR CULTIVATION. New buildings can be built. This ordinance provides a path to commercial cannabis in the county that will not disturb the residents and citizens who are not interested in experiencing any part of the cannabis plant or the cannabis business.

The INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE gives cannabis operators in Plumas County a pathway to become licensed and regulated, while protecting the environment and preserving the natural beauty of Plumas County.

Signed: Leigh Firestone

Michael Lucia

136 Lassen St., Chester, CA 96020.

Feb. 6, 2018.

Initiative Measure to Enact Voter-Approved County Ordinance for Indoor Only Cannabis . Activities

The purpose of this initiative is to adopt an ordinance that will supersede any outstanding county ordinance pertaining to cannabis (also known as marijuana) activity in the unincorporated area of Plumas County, including the moratorium ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis cultivation enacted by the Board of Supervisors on October 24, 2017.

Under the proposed ordinance:

Persons or entities engaging in medicinal or adult-use commercial cannabis activities (indoor cultivation, retail dispensary, delivery service, nursery, manufacturer, testing laboratory, or microbusiness) must apply for an annual permit that is subject to payment of a fee each year, and annual inspections by the County Agricultural Commissioner or the Planning Department. Each application must follow the special use permit process requiring public hearing, notice to neighbors, environmental review, and requirements to address impacts on, and compatibility with, neighboring properties.

Referencing licensing categories defined by the State of California, the ordinance specifically prohibits outdoor and mixed-light cannabis cultivation. The zones where commercial cannabis activity is allowed are specified by license type. Commercial cannabis activities are not allowed within the “town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on maps in the Plumas County General Plan.

Setbacks are required from property lines (10 feet) and from parcels with schools (1,200 feet).

Indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facilities are required to control odor, humidity, and mold. No cultivation lighting shall be visible outside the structure.

A separate “on-site consumption permit” is required for cannabis to be consumed on dispensary premises.

A 10% general tax is imposed on the net profits (defined’ as “net proceeds after calculating the costs of bringing the goods to market”) of commercial cannabis activity.

Violation of the ordinance is declared a public nuisance subject to injunction, abatement, or any other administrative or civil remedy under state law or county ordinance. The remedies described in the ordinance are non-exclusive: other remedies for noncompliance are available for enforcement.

A county permit is not required in any zone for a “Personal Cultivator” to grow up to six cannabis plants indoors, for personal medicinal or recreational use, at that person’s private residence. The cultivation site must be in a locked space and not visible from a public place.

A county permit is not required in any zone for a “primary caregiver” for not more than five “qualified patients” (such terms defined in Health and Safety Code section 11362.7) to grow and process not more than six cannabis plants per patient. The cultivation must be indoors and is not allowed within the “town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on maps in the County General Plan.

Because all permits are subject to the special use permit discretionary review process, the ordinance is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”). Referencing a judicial decision, the ordinance further states enactment of the ordinance by initiative process is not subject to CEQA.

Endorsed and Filed Feb. 21, 2018

Kathleen Williams

Plumas Co. Clerk-Recorder

Melinda Rother, Assistant

