Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 3/21/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000043

(Expires: 2/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Visible

Business Address: One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge NJ 07920.

Mailing Address: One Verizon Way, Attn: Corp. Governance, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

Modoc RSA Limited Partnership, One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

This business is conducted by: General Partnership

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/14/2018

Signed: /s/ Karen M. Shipman, Asst. Secty

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28/18

CNS-3089618#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Estate of Whipple

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

WILLIAM A. WHIPPLE, decedent

Case Number PR18-00012

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM A. WHIPPLE

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: TAMRA R. WOOLSEY in the Superior Court of California, County of PLUMAS.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: TAMRA R. WOOLSEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: W. WAYNE YATES JR., P.O. BOX 1267, QUINCY, CA 95971, (530) 283-3003, SBN: 172497

Endorsed Feb. 22, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

March 7, 14, 21, 2018

Quincy Property Sale

Red Bluff Trail

T.S. No. 062923-CA APN: 009-250-003-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/9/2018 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/10/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0005614, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MALIA R. BRIDGES, AN UNMARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2060 RED BLUFF TRL QUINCY, CA 95971 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $104,095.39 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 062923-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Published FRB

March 14, 21, 28, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR EMISSIONS MUSIC FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

Outdoor Music Festival applications have been received for the following events to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

Emissions Music Festival – May 11th through May 14th, 2018

The Board will take public input and comments concerning these events, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for these permits.

For further information on these festivals and the above hearing please contact: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works at (530) 283-6169.

Written comments should be mailed to: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

March 21, 2018|