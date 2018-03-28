Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 3/28/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000043

(Expires: 2/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Visible

Business Address: One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge NJ 07920.

Mailing Address: One Verizon Way, Attn: Corp. Governance, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

Modoc RSA Limited Partnership, One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

This business is conducted by: General Partnership

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/14/2018

Signed: /s/ Karen M. Shipman, Asst. Secty

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28/18

CNS-3089618#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Quincy Property Sale

Red Bluff Trail

T.S. No. 062923-CA APN: 009-250-003-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/9/2018 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/10/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0005614, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MALIA R. BRIDGES, AN UNMARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2060 RED BLUFF TRL QUINCY, CA 95971 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $104,095.39 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 062923-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Published FRB

March 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Opportunity to Comment on Mining Plan of Operations

The Forest Service, Plumas National Forest, Feather River Ranger District, is preparing an Environmental Assessments for the Big Pan Mining Plan of Operations, project. We are proposing to approve this Plan of Operations for surface activities required for this placer mining project, located in Plumas County, Township 22 North, Range 11 East, Section 7. The activities include vehicle use on and maintenance of a non-system access road, use of a backhoe or small tractor for road repairs, maintenance of a gate on the access road, and occupancy while operating. The proposed action descriptions and other information are available for review at the Feather River Ranger District office. Additional information regarding these projects can be obtained from:

Donna Duncan

875 Mitchell Avenue

Oroville, CA 95965

530 534-6500

[email protected]

How to Comment and Timeframe

Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B.

It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the comment period. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed projects during a public comment period established by the responsible official are eligible to file an objection under §218.

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, and electronic comments concerning these actions will be accepted for 30 calendar days following the publication of this notice in the Oroville Mercury Register and the Feather River Bulletin. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for these analysis documents. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. The regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period.

Written comments must be submitted to:

DAVID BRILLENZ, District Ranger

875 Mitchell Avenue

Oroville, CA 95965

530 534-6500

Fax: 530-532-1210

Include the title Big Pan Mining in your reply.

The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to:

[email protected]

In cases where no identifiable name is attached to a comment, a verification of identity will be required for objection eligibility. If using an electronic message, a scanned signature is one way to provide verification.

For objection eligibility each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

Published FRB

March 28, 2018|

ORDINANCE NO. 18 – 1110

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF

CALIFORNIA,

AMENDING SECTIONS OF CHAPTER 3 OF TITLE 4 OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE CONCERNING PARKING ON LEE ROAD.

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1. Add Subdivision (w) to Section 4-3.506 of Article 5 of Chapter 3 of Title 4 of the Plumas County Code.

CHAPTER 3. TRAFFIC

Article 5. Parking

Sec. 4-3.506 {w) Lee Road

(1) It shall be unlawful for any person to park any vehicle at any time at the following locations on Lee Road:

(i) On the north side of Lee Road from the intersection of Quincy Junction Road to Bell Lane.

(ii) On the north side of Lee Road from the intersection of Mill Creek to the intersection of North Mill Creek Road.

(iii) On the south side of Lee Road from the intersection of Quincy Junction Road to Gate #2 of the Plumas County Fairgrounds.

(iv) On the south side of Lee Road from easterly boundary of the Plumas County Fairgrounds to the intersection of North Mill Creek Road

(2) It shall be unlawful for any person to park any vehicle within four (4) feet of the Edge Line (Fog Line) from the intersection of Quincy Junction Road to the Intersection of North Mill Creek Road.

Section 2. Section 1 of this ordinance, which amends the Plumas County Code, shall be codified. The remainder of the ordinance shall not be codified.

Section 3. The County finds that this ordinance is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(2) (the activity will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment) and 15061 (b)(3) (there is no possibility the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment).

Section 4. This ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124 (a) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

Section 5. This ordinance shall become effective thirty(30) days after its date of final adoption.

The foregoing ordinance was introduced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on the 13th day of March, 2018, and passed and adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, on the 20th day of March 2018, by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors: SIMPSON, THRALL, GOSS, SANCHEZ, ENGEL

NOES: Supervisors: NONE

ABSENT: Supervisors: NONE

ATTEST:

Jeff Engel

Chair, Board of Supervisors

Nancy DaForno

Clerk of said Board of Supervisors

Published FRB

March 28, 2018|