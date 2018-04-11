Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 4/11/18

NOTICE OF BULK SALE

(UCC SECS. 6101-6107)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of GREENHORN CREEK GUEST RANCH, INC. , Sellers, whose business address is 2116 GREENHORN RANCH RD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale is about to be made to GREENHORN RANCH LLC, Buyer, whose business address is 2116 GREENHORN RANCH RD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

The location of the property to be transferred is 2116GREENHORN RANCH RD, QUINCY, CA 95971, Plumas County, Ca.

Said property is described in general as: All inventory, Goodwill, Trade name, Fixtures and Equipment, Livestock, and Liquor License of that certain business known as GREENHORN CREEK GUEST RANCH.

So far as is known to the buyer, the seller has not used any business name or address other than the above during the last three years past.

The bulk sale is to be consummated on or after APRIL 30, 2017.

This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California. Claims may be filed at CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY; 295 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 on or before APRIL 27, 2017, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: April 4, 2018

GREENHORN RANCH LLC

_________________________________

BY: PETER DERBONNE, MANAGER

Published FRB

April 11, 2018|