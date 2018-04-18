Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 4/18/18

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Butterfly Twain Fuels Reduction and Landscape Restoration Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Butterfly Twain Fuels Reduction and Landscape Restoration Project. SNC would providing funding for the project, which involves fuel reduction activities on 4,641 acres in the Mount Hough Ranger District, Plumas National Forest. The goal of the project is to reduce fuel loading within the wildland-urban interface surrounding the community of Butterfly Valley, promote forest health, protect water quality and quantity, and improve and protect habitat for wildlife and botanical values. A variety of fuels reduction and forest health improvement actions would be implemented to meet project objectives.

Project Location: The project is located in the Mount Hough Ranger District, Plumas National Forest, Plumas County, approximately 4 miles northwest of Quincy within the Upper Feather River Watershed.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the proposed IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 18, 2018 to May 18, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 18, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

1521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced in the IS/MND, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Plumas County Library

445 Jackson Street

Quincy, CA 95971

Ph. (530) 283-6310

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

Published FRB

April 18, 2018|

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Little Grass Valley Reservoir Watershed Protection Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Little Grass Valley Reservoir Watershed Protection Project. SNC would provide funding for the project, which would consist of forest management treatments to create 1,814 acres of defensible fuel profile zones (DFPZs) along ridgetops and roadways to improve accessibility for firefighters and to provide strategic locations to initiate fire suppression activities while providing protection for communities at risk, such as La Porte. This project is intended to contribute to a large-scale effort by the Plumas National Forest (Plumas NF) to create landscape-level DFPZs: areas of treated forest lands that have increased resiliency to high intensity wildfires.

Project Location: The 1,814-acre project area is located within the Feather River Ranger District of the Plumas NF, Plumas County, at the headwaters of the Upper Feather River Watershed, approximately 2 miles north of the community of La Porte. Some of the treatment areas are located within the Little Grass Valley Recreation Area.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 18, 2018 to May 18, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/Proposed MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/Proposed MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 18, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

1521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced therein, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/Proposed MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Plumas County Library

445 Jackson St.

Quincy, CA 95971

Ph. (530) 283-6310

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

Published FRB

April 18, 2018|