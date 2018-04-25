Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 4/25/18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR MUSIC

FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

Outdoor Music Festival applications have been received for the following events to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

Priceless Music Festival – June 29th through July 2nd, 2018

Sunset Campout Music Festival – July 27th through July 30th, 2018

The Board will take public input and comments concerning these events, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for these permits.

For further information on these festivals and the above hearing please contact: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works at (530) 283-6169.

Written comments should be mailed to: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

April 25, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of LENA KRISTINA SULLIVAN AND CHAD EDWARD SULLIVAN for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00065

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Lena Kristina Sullivan and Chad Edward Sullivan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: BABY GIRL SULLIVAN to Proposed name: SIERRA ELISABET SULLIVAN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 30, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2, Room 104.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: April 10, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 10 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By K. Green, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2018|

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration

for the Butterfly Twain Fuels Reduction and Landscape Restoration Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Butterfly Twain Fuels Reduction and Landscape Restoration Project. SNC would providing funding for the project, which involves fuel reduction activities on 4,641 acres in the Mount Hough Ranger District, Plumas National Forest. The goal of the project is to reduce fuel loading within the wildland-urban interface surrounding the community of Butterfly Valley, promote forest health, protect water quality and quantity, and improve and protect habitat for wildlife and botanical values. A variety of fuels reduction and forest health improvement actions would be implemented to meet project objectives.

Project Location: The project is located in the Mount Hough Ranger District, Plumas National Forest, Plumas County, approximately 4 miles northwest of Quincy within the Upper Feather River Watershed.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the proposed IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 25, 2018 to May 25, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 25, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

11521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced in the IS/MND, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Plumas County Library

445 Jackson Street

Quincy, CA 95971

Ph. (530) 283-6310

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

Published FRB

April 25, 2018|

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration

for the Little Grass Valley Reservoir Watershed Protection Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Little Grass Valley Reservoir Watershed Protection Project. SNC would provide funding for the project, which would consist of forest management treatments to create 1,814 acres of defensible fuel profile zones (DFPZs) along ridgetops and roadways to improve accessibility for firefighters and to provide strategic locations to initiate fire suppression activities while providing protection for communities at risk, such as La Porte. This project is intended to contribute to a large-scale effort by the Plumas National Forest (Plumas NF) to create landscape-level DFPZs: areas of treated forest lands that have increased resiliency to high intensity wildfires.

Project Location: The 1,814-acre project area is located within the Feather River Ranger District of the Plumas NF, Plumas County, at the headwaters of the Upper Feather River Watershed, approximately 2 miles north of the community of La Porte. Some of the treatment areas are located within the Little Grass Valley Recreation Area.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 25, 2018 to May 25, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/Proposed MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/Proposed MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 25, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

11521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced therein, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/Proposed MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Plumas County Library

445 Jackson St.

Quincy, CA 95971

Ph. (530) 283-6310

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

Published FRB

April 25, 2018|

PSREC 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2018. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Published FRB, PR

April 25, May 2, 2018|

Notice of Public Hearing

Permit to Mine/Reclamation Plan

Extension of Time

Lower Soper Pit (91-32-0037)

Meadow Valley, unincorporated Plumas County, CA

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Amendment to Permit to Mine/Reclamation Plan to extend the expiration date to December 31, 2024. All other conditions would remain unchanged.

Soper Wheeler Company, property owner

Spanish Creek Sand and Gravel, operator

The project is located at 1489 Spanish Ranch Road, Meadow Valley, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Number 113-030-001-000; T24N/R8E/Section 10, MDM.

Negative Declaration Number 509 was previously approved for this project.

For further information on this, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; email: [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

Published FRB

April 25, 2018|