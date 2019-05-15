Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 5/15/19

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

IN THE MATTER OF

MIDDLE FORK WATER RIGHTS/

CASE NO.GNCV61-3095

DECLARATION OF PUBLICATION AND NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED

PERSONS OR PARTIES:

A hearing shall be held on the Motion for Declaratory Relief brought by William O. Jamison and the related Report of the State Water Control Board on May 29, 2019 in Plumas County Superior Court, in Department 2 of that Court, before the Honorable Douglas Prouty, at 9:30 a.m. The court is located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

Kenton J. Klassen, attorney for Plaintiff William O. Jamison, 3419 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711 559-277-7300.

Published FRB

May 8, 15, 22, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of DENNIS LEE PETERSON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00090

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Dennis Lee Peterson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DENNIS LEE PETERSON to Proposed name: DENNIS LEE MCHALE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: June 10, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: April 29, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 29, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

May 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to ALFRED R. LEWIS, LINDA L. LEWIS, and described as 1972 BROADMORE mobilehome, Decal Number LAJ2685, Serial Number S5944, Label/Insignia Number 31037, and stored on property within the Shady Pines Mobilehome Park, at 1750 Lee Road, Quincy, County of Plumas, California (specifically the space designated as Space 30 within the park), will be sold by auction at the mobilehome park at 1750 Lee Road, Quincy, County of Plumas, California (specifically the space designated as Space 30 within the park), on May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. , and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or travelers’ checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is conducted under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

Unless a written waiver is received from management, the mobilehome and contents must be removed from the park within 10 days.

DATED: May 8, 2019 JOSEPH W. CARROLL

Attorney at Law

610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 443-9000

Published FRB

May 15, 22, 2019|

Opportunity to Comment on Granite Basin OHV Trail Development Project

The Forest Service, Plumas National Forest, is preparing an Environmental Assessment for the Granite Basin OHV Trail Development Project. We are proposing to meet the need for additional OHV trails in the Granite Basin area. Additional information about this proposal or the comment procedures is available at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55986; from Tim Keesey at tim@bcrcd.org, (530) 534-0112 extension 122; or Clay Davis at clay.davis@usda.gov, (530) 532-8940.

Individuals or organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B. It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the scoping period. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project during a public comment period established by the responsible official are eligible to file an objection under §218.

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, and electronic comments concerning the action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following the publication of this notice. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this scoping period. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. The regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period.

Written comments must be submitted to Jerry Bird, Acting Forest Supervisor, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971. Email: comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas@fs.fed.us. Fax: 530-283-7746.

The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc).

In cases where no identifiable name is attached to a comment, a verification of identity will be required for objection eligibility. If using an electronic message, a scanned signature is one way to provide verification.

For objection eligibility each individual or representative form each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

Published FRB

May 15, 2019|