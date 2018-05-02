Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 5/2/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of LENA KRISTINA SULLIVAN AND CHAD EDWARD SULLIVAN for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00065

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Lena Kristina Sullivan and Chad Edward Sullivan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: BABY GIRL SULLIVAN to Proposed name: SIERRA ELISABET SULLIVAN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 30, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2, Room 104.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: April 10, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 10 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By K. Green, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc., a non-profit corporation providing business, employment and training services in Plumas County, is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Janitorial Services at their Plumas Business and Career Network location as well as their Corporate Office, both located in Quincy, CA. Contractor must be bonded and have commercial liability insurance. Interested contractors may request an information packet from AFWD, P.O. Box 3750, Quincy, CA 95971 or by emailing [email protected]. Please note “Janitorial Services” in your request. Proposals must be received by Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m., May 18, 2018.

Published LCT

May 1, 8, 2018|

Published FRB

May 2, 9, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of DOUGLAS LEROY VAN WINKLE for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00069

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Douglas LeRoy Van Winkle filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DOUGLAS LEROY VAN WINKLE to Proposed name: DOUGLAS LEROY STOY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 30, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: April 19, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 19, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

PSREC 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2018. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Published FRB, PR

April 25, May 2, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc., a non-profit corporation providing business, employment, and training services in Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas and Sierra Counties, is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Computer Network System Administration/Technical/Website Support Services for the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year. Interested parties may request an information packet from AFWD, P.O. Box 3750, Quincy, CA 95971 or by emailing [email protected]. Please note “Computer Network System Administration” in your request. Proposals must be received by Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m., May 18, 2018.

Published LCT

May 1, 8, 2018|

Published FRB

May 2, 9, 2018|