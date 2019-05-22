Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 5/22/19
SUPERIOR COURT OF
CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF PLUMAS
IN THE MATTER OF
MIDDLE FORK WATER RIGHTS/
CASE NO.GNCV61-3095
DECLARATION OF PUBLICATION AND NOTICE OF HEARING
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS OR PARTIES:
A hearing shall be held on the Motion for Declaratory Relief brought by William O. Jamison and the related Report of the State Water Control Board on May 29, 2019 in Plumas County Superior Court, in Department 2 of that Court, before the Honorable Douglas Prouty, at 9:30 a.m. The court is located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.
Kenton J. Klassen, attorney for Plaintiff William O. Jamison, 3419 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711 559-277-7300.
Proposed name change
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF PLUMAS
520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971
Petition of DENNIS LEE PETERSON for change of name
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case Number: CV19-00090
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioner Dennis Lee Peterson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present name: DENNIS LEE PETERSON to Proposed name: DENNIS LEE MCHALE.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING
Date: June 10, 2019
Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.
The address of the court is same as noted above.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.
Date: April 29, 2019.
/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.
Filed: April 29, 2019
Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,
By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to ALFRED R. LEWIS, LINDA L. LEWIS, and described as 1972 BROADMORE mobilehome, Decal Number LAJ2685, Serial Number S5944, Label/Insignia Number 31037, and stored on property within the Shady Pines Mobilehome Park, at 1750 Lee Road, Quincy, County of Plumas, California (specifically the space designated as Space 30 within the park), will be sold by auction at the mobilehome park at 1750 Lee Road, Quincy, County of Plumas, California (specifically the space designated as Space 30 within the park), on May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. , and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.
This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or travelers’ checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.
This sale is conducted under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.
Unless a written waiver is received from management, the mobilehome and contents must be removed from the park within 10 days.
DATED: May 8, 2019 JOSEPH W. CARROLL
Attorney at Law
610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 443-9000
