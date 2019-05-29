Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 5/29/19

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of DENNIS LEE PETERSON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00090

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Dennis Lee Peterson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DENNIS LEE PETERSON to Proposed name: DENNIS LEE MCHALE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: June 10, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Feather River Bulletin.

Date: April 29, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 29, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

May 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Public Sale of Mobile Home

Lee Road, Quincy

ROGER P. LUNDEGARD & CATHARINA J. LUNDEGARD, SECURED CREDITOR C/O GOLDEN WEST FORECLOSURE SERVICE, INC., AS AGENT 611 VETERANS BLVD., SUITE 206, REDWOOD CITY, CA 94063-1401 5/23/2019 NOTICE OF OUR PLAN TO SELL PROPERTY (MOBILE HOME) VIA CERTIFIED MAIL, RETURN RECEIPT REQUESTED AND VIA FIRST CLASS MAIL TO DEBTOR: DREW & JEANNE GARLAND 1750 LEE RD., SP. #36 QUINCY, CA 95971 RE: Mobile Home T.S. #: 8044 SUBJECT: NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL We have your: 1984 FAR WEST Mobile Home, Serial Number: 3479A & 3479B Decal Number: LAG1392 (the “Mobile home”), scheduled for a Public Sale because you broke promises in your agreement. We will sell the Mobile home at a public sale, to the highest qualified bidder. A sale could include a lease or license. The sale will be held as follows: Day & Date: MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2019 Time: 11:00 AM. Place: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. You may attend the sale and bring bidders if you want. The money that we get from the public sale (after paying our costs) will reduce the amount you owe. If we get less money than you owe at the public sale, you may not owe the difference. If we get more money than you owe at the public sale, you will get the extra money, unless we must pay it to someone else. You can get the property back at any time before we sell it by paying the full amount you owe (not just the past due payments), including our expenses. To learn the exact amount you must pay, call us at: 650-369-5505. If you want us to explain to you in writing how we have figured the amount that you owe, you may call us at 650-369-5505 or write to us at: ROGER P. LUNDEGARD & CATHARINA J. LUNDEGARD, c/o GOLDEN WEST FORECLOSURE SERVICE, INC., 611 VETERANS BLVD., SUITE 206, REDWOOD CITY, CA 94063-1401 and request a written explanation. If you need more information about the sale, call us at 650-369-5505 or write to us at: ROGER P. LUNDEGARD & CATHARINA J. LUNDEGARD, C/O GOLDEN WEST FORECLOSURE SERVICE, INC., 611 VETERANS BLVD., SUITE 206, REDWOOD CITY, CA 94063-1401. We are sending this notice to the following other people who have an interest in the Mobile home or who owe money under your agreement: None DATE NOTICE MAILED 5/23/2019 ROGER P. LUNDEGARD & CATHARINA J. LUNDEGARD, SECURED CREDITOR BY: Michael D. Orth, President, GOLDEN WEST FORECLOSURE SERVICE, INC., AS AGENT FOR THE SECURED CREDITOR C: Department of Housing and Community Development NPP0353969 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN PUB: 05/29/2019

Published FRB

May 29, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Tentative Parcel Map for Alice Sanderson and Kenneth Wiegand

The Plumas County Planning Department has received an application from Alice Sanderson and Kenneth Wiegand for a tentative parcel map. The tentative parcel map will divide a 2.86 acre parcel into two parcels of 1.86 and 1.00 acres.

This project is located at 70 Beskeen Lane, Quincy, CA; APN 115-250-033; T24N/R9E/Sec. 15, MDM.

This project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15061(b)(3).

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at TimEvans@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

May 29, 2019 |