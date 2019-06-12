Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 6/12/19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

An Outdoor Music Festival application has been received for the following event to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

For the Funk of It Music Festival – August 8th through August 11th, 2019

The Board of Supervisors will take public input and comments concerning this event, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for this permit.

For further information on this festival and the above hearing please contact: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works at (530) 283-6169.

Written comments should be mailed to: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

June 12, 2019|

Public hearing

GREENHORN COMMUNITY

SERVICES DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING

2019-2020 BUDGET

Greenhorn Community Services District will hold a public hearing to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget for fiscal year 2019/2020. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenhorn Volunteer Fire Department building located at 2049 Red Bluff Circle, Greenhorn, California.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of Sprague Bookkeeping & Consulting, 231 W. Main St., Suite 208, Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB

June 12, 19, 2019|