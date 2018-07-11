Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/11/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of PATRICIA McMAHON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00123

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia McMahon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA McMAHON to Proposed name: PATRICIA FRANCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 23, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county Feather River Bulletin.

Date: June 25, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 25, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

July 3, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Meadow Valley Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1) Salaries and Wages, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, which preliminary budget can be inspected during week days at the FIRE HOUSE between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and that the said Board of Commissioners of the said District will meet at the FIREHOUSE on July 25, 2018, at 7:00 PM for the purpose of fixing the final budget for the District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item in the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

/S/Peter Beck

Secretary or Commissioner of Meadow Valley Fire Protection District

Published FRB

July 11, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of DARREN L. HOWSE AKA

DARREN TREUMER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00144

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Darren Lou Howse aka Darren Treumer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DARREN LOU HOWSE per birth cert. to Proposed name: DARREN LOU TREUMER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Aug. 13, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county:Feather River Bulletin.

Date: July 2, 2018.

/s/Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 2, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|