Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/25/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of PATRICIA McMAHON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00123

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia McMahon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA McMAHON to Proposed name: PATRICIA FRANCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 23, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county Feather River Bulletin.

Date: June 25, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 25, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

July 3, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of DARREN L. HOWSE AKA

DARREN TREUMER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00144

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Darren Lou Howse aka Darren Treumer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DARREN LOU HOWSE per birth cert. to Proposed name: DARREN LOU TREUMER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Aug. 13, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county:Feather River Bulletin.

Date: July 2, 2018.

/s/Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 2, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

College Board Election

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEE ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to all qualified persons that an election will be held in the Feather River Community College District, County of Plumas, State of California, on the sixth (6th) day of November 2018, for the purpose of electing members to the Board of Trustees for the Feather River Community College District. The districts up for election are District I (Portola); District II (Quincy); and District IV (Indian Valley). Forms for declaring candidacy are available from the Office of the County Clerk, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California. Declarations for candidacy must be filed with the County Clerk at the above address not later than 5:00 p.m. on the tenth (10th) day of August 2018.

Kevin Trutna, Ed.D.

Superintendent/President

Feather River Community College District

Published FRB, IVR, PR

July 18, 25, 2018|

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Royal Rush Mineral

Exploration Project

Plumas National Forest

Mt. Hough Ranger District

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Royal Rush Mineral Exploration project which would authorize panning and sluicing on the Royal Rush claim in order to recover mineral deposits. The project would also authorize road improvements along the access road to the claim, and long term camping (longer than 30 days). The claim is located along Rush Creek, north of Twain, CA. The Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Mt. Hough Ranger District, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971; or on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52584

This project is subject to comment pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely, project-specific, written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection. Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

The Forest Service will accept comments on this proposal for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice, which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25).

Comments may be: mailed to the Mt. Hough Ranger District; Attn: Royal Rush Mining Plan; 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971; delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00 am to 4:30 pm); or submitted by FAX (530) 283-1821. Electronic comments in common (.doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) formats may be submitted to: [email protected] with the subject: Royal Rush Mining. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

For additional information, contact Leslie Edlund at the Mt. Hough Ranger District at (530) 283-0555.

Published FRB

July 25, 2018|