Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/3/18

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

ACQUISITION OF ASSETS AND ASSUMPTION OF LIABILITIES OF A BANK BRANCH

Notice is hereby given that Plumas Bank, its main office located at 35 S. Lindan Avenue, Quincy, California, has filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for written approval to acquire certain assets of and to assume certain liabilities related to the branch office of Mutual of Omaha Bank located 1101 N. Carson Street, Carson City, Nevada. It is contemplated that after the transaction is completed, Plumas Bank will continue to operate the branch at its current location.

This Notice is published pursuant to Section 18(c) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office at 25 Ecker Street, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105 not later than July 6, 2018.

The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

PLUMAS BANK

Quincy, California

MUTUAL OF OMAHA BANK

Omaha, Nebraska

6/13, 6/20, 7/3/18

CNS-3139763#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

June 13, 20, July 3, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of PATRICIA McMAHON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00123

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia McMahon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA McMAHON to Proposed name: PATRICIA FRANCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 23, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county Feather River Bulletin.

Date: June 25, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 25, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

July 3, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR MUSIC

FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

Outdoor Music Festival applications have been received for the following events to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

For the Funk of It ‚Äì August 10th through August 13th, 2018

Wave Spell (Stilldream) ‚Äì August 16th through August 20th, 2018

The Board will take public input and comments concerning these events, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for these permits.

For further information on these festivals and the above hearing please contact: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works at (530) 283-6169.

Written comments should be mailed to: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

July 3, 2018|