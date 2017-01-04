Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 01/04/17

LEGAL NOTICE

USDA FOREST SERVICE

PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

Opportunity to Comment on Mining Proposal

The Plumas National Forest, Mt. Hough Ranger District, is initiating a 30-day scoping period in response to a Plan of Operations submitted for placer mining. Mining activity was first authorized under the 1872 Mining Law. This along with subsequent regulations require the Forest Service to respond to mining Plans of Operation and ensure operations are conducted in a manner to minimize adverse environmental impacts on Forest Service system lands.

The proposal is for the Partner mining claim, which is located along the North Fork Feather River, southwest of Seneca, California. The legal location is T26N, R7E, Section 24, MDBM. The Plan as submitted would authorize excavation of placer deposits from the river bottom. Excavation would be completed using a 30 foot derrick to lift and carry boulders from the river. Rocks would be moved to the river bank and piled. Material from the bottom of the river would then be hand shoveled into 5 gallon buckets and fed through a power sluice. Water used in the operation would be returned to the North Fork Feather River.

The timeframe for this proposed operation is 3 years. Seasonal operations would occur between May and October depending upon weather conditions. Reclamation would be completed at the end of the 5 year period.

We are asking for comments and concerns about this project. Comments will be used to identify issues and develop conditions of approval for the proposed operation. To assist the Forest Service in identifying and considering issues and concerns on the proposed action, comments should be as specific as possible.

How to Comment and Timeframe:

In order for your comments to be incorporated most effectively, we would appreciate receiving them by February 6th, 2017. Your comments should be forwarded to Leslie Edlund, Assistant Minerals Officer, Mt. Hough Ranger District, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971, (530) 283-0555. Comments may be (1) mailed; (2) hand delivered between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays; (3) faxed to (530) 283-1821; or (4) electronically mailed to: comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas-mthough@fs.fed.us. Please indicate the name “Partner” on the subject line of your email. Comments submitted electronically must be in rich text format (.rtf), plain text (.txt), or Word (.doc).

Comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment, would be considered part of the public record on this proposal and would be available for public inspection (Authority: 40 CFR 1501.7 and 1508.22; Forest Service Handbook 1909.15, Section 21).

Published: January 4th, 2017

Published FRB

Jan. 4, 2017|

Notice of Availability of an Initial Study

and Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration:

Quincy Wastewater Treatment and Effluent Disposal Project

PROJECT DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION: The Quincy Community Services District is considering approval of a Mitigated Negative Declaration addressing improvements to the Quincy Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and effluent disposal system, as well as potential installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation facility of up to 300 kilowatts (kW) and infrastructure improvements to adjacent pastures to maximize discharge potential. The primary purpose of the project is to comply with Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board requirements for wastewater treatment and discharge. The proposed improvements would be located primarily within the footprint of the existing WWTP and adjacent pastures, and would include a replacement treatment facility, new effluent disposal system, solar PV panels, and related equipment. The project site is not identified as a hazardous waste facility, hazardous waste property, or hazardous waste disposal site. The WWTP is located on Spanish Creek Road, east of Highway 89, just north and east of the Gansner Field Airport, in the community of Quincy, Plumas County, California.

PURPOSE OF NOTICE: The purpose of this notice is to inform you that an Initial Study, describing the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project, has been prepared. The Quincy Community Services District anticipates that the proposed project would not have any significant effects on the environment with implementation of mitigation measures.

INFORMATION AVAILABILITY: You can review project details and the Initial Study/Proposed Mitigated Declaration at the following locations:

Quincy Community Services District office, 900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy, on Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., and 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Plumas County Library, 445 Jackson Street Quincy, on Monday 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday through Thursday 10:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M., and Friday and Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Online at the Quincy Community Services District website: http://www.quincycsd.com/

PUBLIC COMMENT: Do you have information that should be included? Do you agree with the findings? If you wish to comment on the Initial Study/Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration, you may submit written comments to the contact listed below. Comments must be received during the 30-day public review period which ends on January 28, 2017. Comments must be mailed or emailed to the below contact.

A public hearing will also be held by the Quincy Community Services District Board of Directors during a regularly scheduled meeting that will start at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, in the District office, 900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy.

CONTACT: For more information about this project, or to submit comments, please contact:

Larry Sullivan, General Manager

Quincy Community Services District

900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy 95971

530-283-0836 (larry@quincycsd.com).

Published FRB

Jan. 4, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas County proposes to build a 70-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. There is no lighting necessary for this tower. The site is located at 677 Radio Hill Rd, Quincy, Plumas County, California 95971, 39-56-25.3. 120-55-44.2. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1062521.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. A National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study for this project has already been completed and is attached to the ASR Application Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentairequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Plumas Co Sheriffs Office, AUN: M. Grant, 1400 E Main St. Quincy CA 95971, (530) 283-7440 or mgrant@pcso.net

Published FRB

Jan. 4, 2017|