Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 1/3/18

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Este informe contiene información muy importante sobre su agua potable.

Tradúzcalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

Bacteriological Requirements not met for

Quincy Community Services District Domestic Water System

Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we did to correct the situation.

We routinely monitor for drinking water contaminants. We took fifteen samples to test for the presence of coliform bacteria during October 2017. Four of the samples showed the presence of total coliform bacteria. The standard is that no more than one sample per month may do so.

What Should You Do?

You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions.

This is not an emergency. If it had been, you would have been notified immediately. Total coliform bacteria are generally not harmful themselves. Coliforms are bacteria which are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful, bacteria may be present. Coliforms were found in more samples than allowed and this was a warning or potential problems.

Usually, coliforms are a sign that there could be a problem with the system’s treatment or distribution system (pipes). Whenever we detect coliform bacteria in any sample, we do follow-up testing to see if other bacteria of greater concern, such as E. coli, are present. We did not find any of these bacteria in our subsequent testing, and further testing shows that this problem has been resolved.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from this health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from U.S. EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

If you have other health issues concerning the consumption of this water, you may wish to consult your doctor.

What Happened? What Was Done?

When a routine bacteriological sample collected from our distribution system is found to contain total coliform bacteria, we are required to collect additional samples from the distribution system during the month in order to determine if there is a contamination problem in the water system.

On October 4, 2017, a routine bacteriological sample was collected from the District’s distribution system, which was found to contain total coliform bacteria. A set of three repeat bacteriological samples were collected on October 5, 2017, one of which was also found to contain total coliform bacteria. Samples from each of the District’s active sources were collected on the same day and were found to be absent of total coliform bacteria. The water distribution system was then flushed, disinfected, and resampled. Samples collected on October 10, 2017 were again positive for total coliform bacteria. The District again disinfected and flushed the distribution system. Three additional samples were collected on October 12, 2017, and all samples absent of total coliform bacteria. Therefore, it appears the contamination has been eliminated. No cause for the contamination was immediately found.

For more information please contact Jim Doohan, General Manager Quincy CSD, at (530) 283-0836.

Opportunity to Object to Gibsonville HFR Project

The Gibsonville Healthy Forest Restoration (Gibsonville) project EA was completed and mailed out on October 18, 2017 to those who previously requested to be included on the project mailing list or submitted specific written comments related to the project. The Gibsonville project proposes to reduce the risk or extent of insect or disease infestation, restore and protect the historic Gibsonville townsite, reduce wildfire risk, release aspen, restore meadows and other wetlands, and remove hazard trees along roads using a variety of vegetation treatments. The Environmental Analysis and other information are available for review at the Feather River Ranger District office. Additional information regarding this action can be obtained from:

www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=47960

This proposed project is subject to a pre-decisional administrative review (objection) pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and C.

Objections will be accepted only from those who previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with 36 CFR 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated public comment opportunities.

Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to be eligible to object; objections received on behalf of an organization are considered those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirements (36 CFR 218.5(d)). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.

Incorporation of documents by reference in an objection is permitted only as provided for at 36 CFR 218.8(b). Minimum content requirements of an objection are identified in 36 CFR 218.8(d) and include: objector’s name and address with a telephone number if available (signature or other verification of authorship must be supplied upon request); identification of the lead objector when multiple names are listed, along with verification upon request; name of project, name and title of the responsible official, national forest/ranger district of project; sufficient narrative description of those aspects of the proposed project objected to, specific issues related to the project, how environmental law, regulation, or policy would be violated, and suggested remedies which would resolve the objection; and statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on this project and the content of the objection, unless the objection issue arose after the designated opportunity for comment.

The Reviewing Officer is the California Regional Forester. Objections must be sent to:

RANDY MOORE, Regional Forester

USDA Forest Service; Attn: Plumas National Forest

13233 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592

Phone: (707) 562-8737, (TTY 707-562-9240)

Email: [email protected]

Fax: (707) 562-9229

Written objections, including any attachments, must be filed (regular mail, fax, email, hand-delivery, or express delivery) with the Reviewing Officer within 30 days following the publication date of this legal notice in the newspaper of record. The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered objections are 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Electronic objections must be submitted in a format compatible with the current version of MS Word. It is the responsibility of objectors to ensure their objection is received in a timely manner (36 CFR 218.9).

The publication date in the Feather River Bulletin, newspaper of record, is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection of this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

