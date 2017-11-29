Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 11/29/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000249

(Expires: 10/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SUEZ Fixed Work Services

Business Address: 461 From Road, Suite 400, Paramus, NJ 07652

Mailing Address: 461 From Road, Suite 400, Paramus, NJ 07652

SUEZ Treatment Solutions Inc., 461 From Road, Suite 400, Paramus, NJ 07652; CA-1145113

This business is conducted by: a Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A.

Signed: /s/Danielle Capozzoli, Secretary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: October 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

11/8, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/17

CNS-3067406#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017|