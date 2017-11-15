Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 11/15/17

Estate of George J. Griffin, Jr.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

George J. Griffin, Jr. decedent

Case Number PR17-00046

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: George J. Griffin, Jr.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Sharon A. Griffin in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sharon A. Griffin be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: Sharon A. Griffin, In Pro Per, PO Box 30147, Cromberg, CA 96103; (530) 836-1298.

Endorsed Oct. 16, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By C. LaCroix, Deputy Clerk.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000249

(Expires: 10/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SUEZ Fixed Work Services

Business Address: 461 From Road, Suite 400, Paramus, NJ 07652

Mailing Address: 461 From Road, Suite 400, Paramus, NJ 07652

SUEZ Treatment Solutions Inc., 461 From Road, Suite 400, Paramus, NJ 07652; CA-1145113

This business is conducted by: a Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A.

Signed: /s/Danielle Capozzoli, Secretary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: October 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

11/8, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/17

Estate of Fancher

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

KATHLEEN WYATT FANCHER, decedent

Case Number PR17-00051

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Kathleen Wyatt Fancher.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Kathleen Blickenstaff in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Kathleen Blickenstaff be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Room 104, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Alice M. King, P.O. Box 3926, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-0325, SBN: 144687.

LEGAL NOTICE

Summary of Ordinance No. 345

Ordinance No. 345, An Ordinance of the City of Portola, County of Plumas, State of California, Amending Chapter 17.65 of the Portola Municipal Code to Regulate the Personal Cultivation of Marijuana and Delivery of Marijuana, Prohibit the Commercial Cultivation of Marijuana, the Processing of Marijuana and all associated Business and Operational Activities, as Businesses with the City of Portola was adopted, and the reading was waived, by the City of Portola City Council, at its meeting held on November 8, 2017 by the following vote: AYES – Mayor Morton, Mayor Pro Tem Cooley, Councilmember Oels, Councilmember Powers, and Councilmember Reynolds NOES – None, ABSTAIN – None, ABSENT -None.

Ordinance No. 345 prohibits marijuana dispensaries, commercial cannabis activities, including commercial marijuana cultivation, and the commercial processing of marijuana within the City of Portola limits. Ordinance No. 345 allows and regulates the delivery of marijuana to qualified patients and primary caregivers within the City of Portola limits. Ordinance No. 345 regulates the non-commercial cultivation of marijuana for personal use, which includes among other things, the prohibition of outdoor growing, restrictions on indoor growing and requires individual growers to file with the City a certificate of compliance, certifying that they are in compliance with Ordinance No. 345. Ordinance No. 345 provides enforcement measures. Finally, Ordinance No. 345 repeals Chapter 17.65 of the Portola Municipal Code which prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries within the City of Portola limits.

A full copy of the Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office at 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

