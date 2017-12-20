Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 12/20/17

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Moonlight Fire Area

Restoration Project

Plumas National Forest

Mt. Hough Ranger District

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Storrie and Rich Fire Area Watershed Improvement and Forest Road 26N67 Realignment Project. The project includes road realignment and road decommissioning to reduce sedimentation and reduce temperature in streams that resulted from changed hydrological conditions following the Storrie, Rich, and Chips Fires. This would create a more sustainable transportation network and restore watershed conditions in areas affected by the Storrie, Rich, and Chips fires by reducing inputs of sediment from roads to streams in the project area.

The project area is located on National Forest System (NFS) lands on the Plumas National Forest, Mt. Hough Ranger District. It is near the south end of the Butt Valley Reservoir. It ranges approximately 10 to 12 air miles west southwest of Greenville, California, and approximately 14 to 16 air miles north northwest of Quincy, California. The project includes activities in T26 N, R7E, Sections 10, 15, 16, 17, and 25; and T26N, R8E Sections 8, 17, 30, 31, 32, and 35, Mount Diablo Principal Meridian.

The Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; or, on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51655.

This project is subject to comment pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely project-specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection. Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

The Forest Service will accept comments on this proposal for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25).

Comments must be submitted to the Responsible Official, Micki Smith, District Ranger, c/o Christine Handler, Project Leader, Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00am to 4:30pm); or submitted by FAX (530) 283-1821. Electronic comments including attachments can be submitted to: [email protected]. Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. Please include “Storrie and Rich Fire Area Watershed Improvement Project” in the subject line. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

For additional information, Christine Handler, email: [email protected] phone 559-920-2188.

