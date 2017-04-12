Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 4/12/17

Quincy Property Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-53233 Title (TSG) No.: 063-53233 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/25/2007 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by DALE T. PERSON Recorded on 07/26/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-6042, of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 01/04/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0035 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 05/03/2017 at 11:00AM At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1901, 1903. 1905 CLAREMONT WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 116-172-007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $40,634.75. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-53233. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: DALE T. PERSON DATED: 04/05/2017 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0305505 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN PUB: 04/12/2017, 04/19/2017, 04/26/2017

Published FRB

April 12, 19, 26, 2017|

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. All American Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 22, 2017 at 9 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at All American Mini Storage, 169 Lawrence Street, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Kevin T. Barrett

Includes: Washer, Dryer, Car Rims, Bow Flex, Keyboard, Speakers.american

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Brande Gonzales

Mark Patrick

Raymond Busselen

Kyle Neely

Joan Chandler

Clifford Pearce

Ryan Gamberg

George Courtemanche, Jr.

Bridgette Schooler

Dawn Fowler

Includes: Clothing, Dressers, TV, Microwave, Metal file Cabinet, Futon, Dishes, Floor Fan, Crib & Mattress, Small Kitchen Appliances, Tent, Propane BBQ, Treadmill, Tables, Cross Country Skis, Recliner Chairs, Furniture, Electric Guitars, Car, Flat Trailer, Organ, Records, Radial Arm Saw, Washer, Dryer, Bird Cages, Port-a-Crib, Video games.

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|