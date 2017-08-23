Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 8/23/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of KRYSTAL F. DRYBREAD IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00120

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Krystal F. Drybread filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LUCAS STEVEN MILLER to Proposed name: LUCAS STEVEN DRYBREAD-MILLER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 25, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Aug. 2, 2017.

/s/ Ira Kaufman, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 2, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Rural Development

Quincy Community Services District: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

AGENCY: Rural Utilities Service, USDA

ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact.

SUMMARY: The Rural Utilities Service (RUS) has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to the Quincy Community Services District for improvements to the Quincy-East Quincy wastewater treatment plant in Plumas County, CA.

FURTHER INFORMATION: To obtain copies of the EA and FONSI, or for further information, contact: Michael Colbert, Community Programs Specialist, USDA Rural Development, 221 W. 8th Street, Alturas, CA 96101, (530) 233-4137 x 112, [email protected]. The EA and FONSI are also available for public review at USDA Rural Development, 221 W. 8th Street, Alturas, CA (530-233-4137 x 112); Quincy Community Services District, 900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy CA (530-283-0836).

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The proposed project consists of the replacement the existing rotating biological contactor treatment system with a more effective biological treatment system. Utilizing the existing headworks that would be expanded and improved, the new treatment system would feature an Aero-Mod SEQUOX(r) facility and associated infrastructure. This facility would be located within the footprint of the existing polishing ponds and include the following new treatment facility elements: Headworks Modifications and Self-Cleaning Screens; Equalization Basins; Aero-Mod SEQUOX(r) Aeration Basins; Aero-Mod Secondary Clarifiers; Aero-Mod Digesters; Disk Filters; Ultraviolet Disinfection System; Filter and Disinfection Building; Blower Building; Sludge Dewatering Equipment and Building; Generator; and Control and Blower Building. Alternatives considered by RUS and Quincy Community Services District include: No action; the action alternatives considered were 1) land disposal only, 2) East Quincy Services District Stand-Alone Wastewater Treatment Plant, and 3) various treatment improvement alternatives. The alternatives are discussed in the Quincy-East Quincy Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project EA. The RUS has reviewed and approved the EA for the proposed project.

The availability of the EA for public review was announced via notice in the following newspaper: Feather River Bulletin on July 19 and 26, 2017. A 14-day comment period was announced in the newspaper notice(s).

The EA was also available for public review at the USDA Rural Development office and the Quincy Community Services District’s office. No comments were received.

Based on its EA, commitments made by Quincy Community Services District, and public comments received, RUS has concluded that the project would have no significant impact (or no impacts) to water quality, wetlands, land use, aesthetics, transportation, or human health and safety. RUS has assessed the environmental impacts of this proposal and determined that the location of the wastewater treatment plant will convert or effect a floodplain or critical action floodplain. In accordance with Executive Order 11988, Floodplain Management and USDA Departmental Regulation 9500-3, Land Use Policy, the Agency is notifying the interested public of this land conversion. It has been determined that there is no practicable alternative to avoiding this conversion or effect and that there is a significant need for the proposal. The basis of this determination is discussed in Section 2.3, Action Alternatives of the EA where other treatment and effluent disposal alternatives were evaluated but were dismissed due to significant land requirements and costs, and because there is no practical way for QCSD to eliminate its Spanish Creek discharge. Regardless, much of the American Valley is comprised of floodplains and it is likely that any action alternative would also be located in 100- and 500-year floodplains.

The proposed project will have no adverse effect on resources listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Agency has also concluded that the proposed project is not likely to affect federally listed threatened and endangered species or designated critical habitat thereof. The proposed project would not disproportionately affect minority and/or low-income populations.

No other potential significant impacts resulting from the proposed project have been identified. Therefore, RUS has determined that this FONSI fulfills its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq.), the Council on Environmental Quality Regulations (40 CFR §§ 1500-1508), and USDA Rural Development’s Environmental Policies and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970) for its action related to the project.

RUS is satisfied that the environmental impacts of the proposed project have been adequately addressed. RUS’s federal action would not result in significant impacts to the quality of the human environment, and as such it will not prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for its action related to the proposed project.

Dated: Aug. 23, 2017

Published FRB

Aug. 23, 2017|

Special tax hearing

PUBLIC HEARING ON SPECIAL TAX TO BE PROPOSED TO THE VOTERS OF THE QUINCY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that on October 12, 2017, at 8 a.m., at Plumas Bank Administrative Building Conference Room, 32 Central Ave., Quincy, the Board of Directors of the Quincy Fire Protection District will hold a public hearing regarding a special tax measure proposed for an all-mail ballot election, to occur on March 06, 2018.

The special tax will only take effect if approved by two-thirds of the voters voting in the March 06, 2018 election.

“Shall Quincy Fire Protection District resolution proposing a special tax of $98.50 per parcel per fiscal year be adopted on all parcels within boundaries of Quincy Fire Protection District, excluding parcels exempt from county property tax, for the purpose of funding fire protection and prevention services and emergency medical and hazardous materials responses, commencing in fiscal year 2018-19, continuing in perpetuity, with optional annual adjustments not exceeding 2 percent, and tax proceeds collected and apportioned along with county property taxes?”

The public hearing will allow the Board of Directors of the Quincy Fire Protection District to take questions and comments from the public prior to the Board’s submitting the special tax measure to a vote.

Published FRB

Aug. 23, 2017|