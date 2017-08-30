Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 8/30/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of KRYSTAL F. DRYBREAD IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00120

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Krystal F. Drybread filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LUCAS STEVEN MILLER to Proposed name: LUCAS STEVEN DRYBREAD-MILLER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 25, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Aug. 2, 2017.

/s/ Ira Kaufman, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 2, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Plumas County Mental Health – Community Care Facility (board and care home, drop-in/wellness center program)

Plumas County is the property owner

This project is a special use permit for a remodel to an existing community care facility located at 529 Bell Lane, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 117-021-001-000; T24N/R9E/Section 12, MDM. The special use permit is required under Plumas County Code Section

9-2.1502(b)(1).

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements, serve to address any possible impacts resulting from the remodel of the existing facility.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213 or email at [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

Published FRB

Aug. 30, 2017|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Meadow Valley Fire Protection District-Public Service Facility

The Planning Department has received an application from the Meadow Valley Fire Protection District to amend their special use permit to construct a new fire hall on the site of the existing building. This project is located at 6913 Bucks Lake Road in Meadow Valley; APN 113-100-042-000; T24N/R8E/Section 14, MDM. The special use permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.1602(b)(1).

This project is exempt under Section 15302 (Class 2) of the Plumas County Environmental Review Guidelines.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Assistant Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

Aug. 30, 2017|

Notice of Intent to Adopt

Mitigated Negative Declaration 672

Sloat-Poplar Valley Road Bridge

(NO. 9C-0149) Replacement

at Middle Fork Feather River

Notice is given that Mitigated Negative Declaration 672 has determined that this project, as mitigated, will not have a significant adverse effect on the environment.

The project is located along the Sloat-Poplar Valley Road at the crossing of the Middle Fork of the Feather River, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Number 122-220-002, 122-220-003, 122-220-005, 122-070-027, and 122-220-006; Latitude: 39 51′ 38.6″/Longitude: -120 43′ 39.9″

The Project would construct a new 344 foot long and 26 foot wide bridge over the Middle Fork Feather River on Sloat-Poplar Road consisting of two 11 foot wide lanes and two foot wide shoulders and the removal of the existing one-lane bridge. The new bridge approaches will conform back to the existing roadway. Traffic on the existing bridge will remain in place during construction to provide access to residences, mining operations, and private and federal forest lands. The preferred alternative is to construct a new structure immediately adjacent to the existing bridge in order to accommodate traffic on the existing structure, thus avoiding development of a temporary river crossing. The existing bridge will be removed after the new bridge is operational.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services Department. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

The review period for this document is from August 30, 2017 through September 29, 2017. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

For further information on this, contact: James Graham at Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 E. Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971

Phone: (530) 283-6169 or email at [email protected].

Published FRB

Aug. 30, 2017|