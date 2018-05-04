Feather River College presents Rogers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” beginning this weekend

Set in an island paradise during World War II, Rogers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award winning musical “South Pacific” involves two parallel love stories threatened by the dangers of prejudice, duty and war. The story is funny, heartbreaking and thought provoking. Nellie Forbush, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a mature French planter, Emile, who has two children from his late Polynesian wife.

Nellie is unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised and refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage.

Meanwhile, the young Lt. Joe Cable falls in love with a Tonkinese girl and must reconcile his own cultural prejudices. Through this, the audience watches the Seabees, sailors, marines, and nurses on their daily course preparing for war with the Japanese.

Their antics remind us that, even in wartime, humanity seeks to find humor, happiness and hope.

The show is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Tales of the South Pacific” by James A. Michener.

You will see the iconic characters of Nellie Forbush (played by Dana Cash), Emile de Becque (Lance Barker), Bloody Mary (Kari Tibbedeaux), Lt. Cable (James Shipp) and Luther Billis (Wayne Bauer), along with songs to remember like “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta my Hair,” “Bali Ha’i,” “Cockeyed Optimist,” “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” and the unforgettable “Some Enchanted Evening.”

Tickets are available at Carey Candy Co., The West End Theatre and online at westendtheatre.us. General admission is $15.

“South Pacific” dates and times

Thursday, May 3 7 p.m.

Friday, May 4 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 5 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 6 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 7 p.m.

Friday, May 11 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 12 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 13 2 p.m. (Special Mother’s Day show)

Where: West End Theatre

541 Main St., Quincy

283-1956.

