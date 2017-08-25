Feather River Fitness pool is open

Repairs are complete and the pool at Feather River Fitness is open daily. Limited memberships are available for those interested only in the pool vs. whole gym access at a discounted rate.

The fitness center pool is set up for lap swim during all open pool hours. Those hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

Actual “end of the season” for the pool is entirely up to Mother Nature, but fitness center staff anticipates the pool could remain open until sometime in early October.