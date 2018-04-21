Featured quilter at the annual Cabin Fever Quilt Show

As preparations for the 26th annual Cabin Fever Quilt Show continue, the 2018 featured quilter, Pat Buckner of Graeagle, has been busy.

About nine years ago, Buckner was planning her retirement and knew it was important “to retire from something to something,” so she began to look around. Her sister-in-law in Minnesota had started quilting and encouraged Buckner to give it a try. Buckner had always loved to sew clothes for her children and herself, and she quickly became interested in this new art of quilting.

Buckner developed a quilting class curriculum for Feather River College and immediately enrolled herself in the classes taught by Carolyn Kenney of Quincy.

Buckner enjoys making quilts and giving them to family and friends, especially for Christmas gifts — the Christmas theme is her all-time favorite.

26th annual Cabin Fever Quilt Show

Where: Father Burns Parish Hall, 100 S. Pine St., Portola

When: Saturday, April 21, 10 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 22, 10 – 4 p.m.

What:

The show features quilts new, old, large and small, as well as a wide variety of handmade pieces such as wearable art and other exhibits. Vendors will be present, as well as the Country Store and tearoom, with lunch available with a suggested $6 donation.

For more information, call 832-0446.