Fees to go up at Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park will increase fees to better align with the standard pricing model of similar national park areas beginning Jan. 1. The current park entrance fees were partially raised in 2015 from the rates that were in place at Lassen Volcanic since 1998.

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Senior, Access or Military Passes. These passes may be obtained at the parks. Other proposed visitor use fees for recreation use and camping have been developed through comparability studies with surrounding area services and are a part of the new fee schedules.

“We strive to provide visitors with the best possible park experience,” said Lassen Volcanic National Park Superintendent Jim Richardson. “The money from camping/entrance fees is used to improve visitor facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services.”

Recreation fee dollars at Lassen Volcanic have made possible the reopening of Butte Lake Campground; installation of park-wide wayside exhibits; development of the Lassen Crossroads Information pavilions; installation of campground bear-proof food lockers; restoration of the Lassen Peak Trail; repair of Pacific Crest Trail; horse corral improvements; rehabilitation of the Devastated Area Accessible Interpretive Trail; installation of ADA-compliant audiovisual system at Loomis Museum; provision children’s interpretive exhibits in the visitor center; development of Crags Campground youth camp; and rehabilitation of three campground amphitheaters, and museum/visitor center exhibits.

Additional revenue raised by a fee increase will be used to improve and maintain Kings Creek Falls and Bumpass Hell trails, rehabilitate Warner Valley Campground and improve campground roadways and restrooms.

The Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the park website or contact the park at 595-4480 or [email protected].