Fire breaks out in Quincy this evening

7:50 p.m. Sheriff Greg Hagwood reports that the fire has been contained and there are no injuries.

7:10 p.m.: Firefighters are working to keep the fire contained to the one building. In addition to the local fire agencies, CalFire was on scene to help prevent the fire’s spread.

A fire broke out about 6 p.m. this evening in a building at the Quincy Garden Apartments that houses the office, maintenance and laundry. The apartments are located behind Safeway.

All units from the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department along with neighboring departments responded. Incoming units staged on Jackson Street and worked to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.