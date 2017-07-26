Fire breaks out in Quincy this evening
7:50 p.m. Sheriff Greg Hagwood reports that the fire has been contained and there are no injuries.
7:10 p.m.: Firefighters are working to keep the fire contained to the one building. In addition to the local fire agencies, CalFire was on scene to help prevent the fire’s spread.
A fire broke out about 6 p.m. this evening in a building at the Quincy Garden Apartments that houses the office, maintenance and laundry. The apartments are located behind Safeway.
All units from the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department along with neighboring departments responded. Incoming units staged on Jackson Street and worked to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
2 thoughts on “Fire breaks out in Quincy this evening”
Just a clarification. There was no CalFire response to this fire. The closest CalFire Fire Station is at Garbo Gap in Butte County. Off-duty Fire Captain Brian Woods from Meadow Valley Fire was a block away when the alarm went out and he attempted to slow the fires progress with a garden hose. Quincy Fire arrived shortly after and knocked down the fire which had by then run the length of the attic. Meadow Valley and Greenhorn Fire responded on “Mutual Aid” to assist in the firefighting operation and were instrumental in providing support for initial attack and overhaul operations.
Quincy Fire would like to give thanks to Greenhorn and Meadow Valley Fire, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and CHP, the Quincy Fire Support Team and the PDH/Careflight Ambulance personnel for their assistance with this incident.
Great job everyone!
Thank you God, all firemen, and police involved in putting out the fire in my apartment complex! The fire came extremely close to one of the apartments and I heard that a gust of wind came and moved the fire away from the apartment building from a large tree it was burning up. Only an act of God could have done that. It is tragic that we lost the building but things could have been extremely worse.