8:31 a.m. According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department Highway 70 is closed from Pentz Road to Belden for a wildland fire in Butte County. The power is out and PG&E is estimating restoration to be at about 11 a.m. today. PSREC customers are also experiencing a systemwide power outage, but power is expected to be restored when the company switches to another source. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.