Fire knocked down; roadways open

9 p.m.: Quick response and cooperative winds knocked down the fire. All roadways are reopened. One structure – known to locals as Hippie Jack’s burned down, but nearby homes did not burn.

6:10 p.m.: This Mills Fire (near Crescent Mills) is now a couple hundred acres. One-lane traffic is expected for Highway 89 any time now. Those residents who tried to go around the highway closure by taking North Valley Road were blocked by a large pine tree downed by thunderstorm winds.

The Clover Fire, reported near Lake Davis earlier this afternoon, has been knocked down and lined at about one-third of an acre.

5:15 p.m.: At 4:30 p.m., the Forest Service reported a 3 to 5 acre vegetation fire just north of Crescent Mills with one structure involved and several others threatened. Airtankers were ordered in addition to engines, including structure protection. A thunder cell was traveling over northern Indian Valley with downdraft winds. Highway 89 was closed. Volunteer departments are on scene as well. There are downed powerlines in the area and power is out in a number of residences. By 5 p.m., winds had calmed and fire activity had moderated.