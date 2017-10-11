Fire crews extinguish blaze at resort

A fire broke out this afternoon at Feather River Park Resort in Blairsden and spread to nearby trees and vegetation. Graeagle Fire and the U.S. Forest Service responded, with Graeagle putting out the structure fire and the Forest Service dealing with the vegetation. Due to the quick response, the fire was quickly extinguished. This story has been updated to report that Plumas Eureka Fire also responded and helped extinguish the blaze.