Fire donation update

Butte County’s Donation Coordinator has confirmed that shelters in that area have been overwhelmed with an outpouring of community support, and are requesting that no more physical donations be delivered to shelter locations. They prefer that cash donations, which provide more flexibility to evacuees, be directed to North Valley Community Foundation at nvcf.org.

If people would still like to donate physical items, the only site that will accept them in Butte County is House of Hope at 1297 Park Avenue, Chico, CA 95928.

Locally, donations that have already been dropped off either the Seventh-Day Adventists Church or the Latter Day Saints Church will be sorted and delivered to Butte County by the emergency response team.