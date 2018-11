According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department Chester evacuees are arriving at the Fairgrounds. Donation requests are at this time personal hygiene products such as female products. Needed items are laundry baskets in order to carry items out as well as quart size ziplock bags to make care packages with toothpaste, shaving cream, deodorant etc., Clothing is not a necessity at this moment. Food items needed are lunchable type of packaged food. No home made items please.