Two structures destroyed, mop up underway

8 p.m. update: Two structures are destroyed and a third partially burned in an East Quincy neighborhood. The Forest Service extinguished 20 spot fires from flying embers into nearby open space. Beckwourth and Eastern Plumas also joined the response effort, which is now in the mop up phase. Firefighters are expected to work well into the night cleaning up the fire and putting out embers. Multiple vehicles also burned and made the fire response difficult. Propane tank explosions contributed to the difficulties. Highway 70 is open, but Lee Road remains closed.

6 p.m. update: The response to the East Quincy Fire is now countywide with Graeagle Fire arriving on scene. The Forest Service is putting out spot fires in the nearby meadow as embers are carried by the wind. A reporter on scene said that the fire is difficult for firefighting equipment to reach.

5:55 p.m. update: The fire is spreading to a second structure on Lee Road. Quincy, Greenhorn, Long Valley and Meadow Valley fire departments are on the scene along with units from the Forest Service. Highway 70 and Main Street are being reopened to through traffic.

A fire broke out in a home at 2119 Lee Road this afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. There were reports of exploding ammunition. Neighboring structures were evacuated as black smoke rose above the East Quincy neighborhood. The CHP and Sheriff’s deputies cordoned off the streets surrounding the area. A reporter is on scene and we will have more photos and information as it becomes available.