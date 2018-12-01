Fire on Diamond Mountain Road

First thing in the morning Nov. 21, Indian Valley Fire and Rescue received the call of a structure fire toward the end of Diamond Mountain Road.

“First engine on the scene reported a wildland fire and one structure (a shop) already burning,” said a representative on Indian Valley Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page.

The fire was contained and then extinguished within an hour after the call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The fire was at our ranch,” Joyce Wansgard said. She indicated it started on the road and burned up the hill toward her brother’s house, just before Light’s Creek on the pasture side of the road.

“It was from a small wheel like from a utility trailer. The rim came to rest against a fence post. Once the post started flaming, a breeze carried spot fires up the draw,” Carol Viscarra said.

It burned a truck shop consuming a couple of classic cars, a backhoe and other equipment — some for honey production.

Neighbors helped prevent the main home from being consumed by fire. The fire was burning the deck before IVFR could get there.

The agency thanked the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest, PHI Community Healthcare, Quincy Fire, Crescent Mills Fire, Prattville Fire and the Plumas County Road Department for their assistance.

As firefighters were cleaning up from the fire, they received a call elsewhere in the valley concerning a burn pile and extinguished that fire as well. They remind the community that there is still a burn pile ban in place and that no one is allowed to burn at this time regardless of a current rainstorm.