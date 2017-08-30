Fire prompts immediate evacuations

4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30: The Forest Service issued the following evacuation order as a result of the Ponderosa Fire that broke out yesterday near Feather Falls and Lake Oroville in Butte County.

An immediate evacuation order has been issued for the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek and Mountain House. This includes Oro-Quincy Highway from Foreman Creek, north to Mountain House, and all tributaries including Bald Rock Road.

Such an order requires the immediate movement of people out of an affected area due to an imminent threat to life. Choosing to stay could result in loss of life. Staying may also impede the work of emergency personnel. Due to the changing nature of the emergency, this immediate evacuation order may be the only warning that people in the affected areas receive.

Public assembly points have been established at Berry Creek School and Lake Madrone for those needing transport from the area. If you have special medical needs and need paratransit, please call 2-1-1.

Evacuation Shelters have been established at:  Church of the Nazarene 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville 95966  The Ponderosa Community Center 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville 95919

Animal Shelters have been established at:  Small Animal Shelter: The Old County Hospital, Oroville 2279 Del Oro.  Large Animal Shelter: Camelot Equestrian Park at 1985 Clark Rd.

When evacuating, take your animals with you. Make sure to bring water, food, bedding, and any containment devices necessary. If you have larger animals or livestock that you are unable to take with you, they should be left in open pastures. Do not leave animals locked in a barn or other structure.